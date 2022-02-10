Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs In 67,084 New COVID-19 Cases & 1,241 Deaths In 24 Hrs

Quick links:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases as eight people tested positive for the infection, 10 less than the previous day, pushing the total caseload to 9,951, a health department official said on Thursday.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
The union territory now has 168 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,654 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.
India reported 67,084 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 1,67,882 recoveries and 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has risen to 7,90,789 (1.86%) while the death toll is at 5,06,520.
Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert said that the US is moving out of "the full-blown pandemic phase" of COVID-19. He expressed hope that all the pandemic-related restrictions including wearing mandatory face would come to an end "soon."
Even though Fauci did not mention a specific timeline for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, however, he agreed that the restrictions will likely end in 2022.
US Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that it’s “conceivable” that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be recommended to protect against the Omicron variant. "So we’re going to take one step at a time, get the data from the third boost and then make decisions based on scientific data," he said.
European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides informed on Wednesday that, “We are now at the stage where 50% of the world's population has been fully vaccinated.” During the Global Health Ministerial Conference in France, Kyriakides mentioned that Europe has aided with more than 1.7 billion doses sent to 165 nations.
According to Kyriakides, the European Commission is working on a COVID vaccination assistance package, particularly for Africa, where immunization rates are still quite low.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday that laws mandating those infected with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be repealed by the end of the month, lifting all domestic coronavirus limitations.
"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a month early," Johnson said in the Parliament.
Daily COVID-19 cases are declining in the national capital, New Delhi, considering that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to discontinue Coronavirus testing prior to in-patient hospitalisation and surgeries.
In its official statement, AIIMS said that "In accordance with current ICMR's national guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue routine COVID-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalizations (Regular as well as Daycare) and also prior to any minor or major surgical/interventional/non-Emergency patients as well as those patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier."
UK’s Health minister Gillian Keegan on Tuesday, February 8, apologized for continuing with an in-person meeting with the other Cabinet members despite a COVID-19 positive diagnosis, an act that caused an uproar and made lawmakers question her conduct. In a post on Twitter, the Conservative MP for Chichester, Keegan, announced had she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after taking a precautionary lateral flow test ahead of her planned in-person meeting.
While the UK minister is being criticized for making a reckless and dangerous decision, she asserted that she had taken “consent” of the three healthier men that she had met.
Describing new COVID-19 variants as the "wild card", a top World Health Organization (WHO) official has warned that the Omicron will not be the last one and the possibility of other new variants is really high.
"We know a lot about this virus, but we don't know everything. And quite frankly, the variants are the wild card. So we are tracking this virus in real-time as it mutates as it changes. But this virus has a lot of room to move...Omicron is the latest variant of concern. It will not be the last variant of concern that WHO will speak about. The next one, you know, that will come hopefully, it will take some time to get there. But with the level of intensity of spread, the possibility that we will have other variants is really high," she said.