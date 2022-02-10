Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs In 67,084 New COVID-19 Cases & 1,241 Deaths In 24 Hrs

Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases as eight people tested positive for the infection, 10 less than the previous day, pushing the total caseload to 9,951, a health department official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory now has 168 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,654 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.