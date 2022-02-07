Last Updated:

COVID-19 Updates: Haryana To Open Schools For Classes 1 To 9 Starting February 10

India on Sunday recorded 1,07,474 fresh coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases declined further to 12,25,011, according to Union health ministry data. Sunday's COVID-19 cases' positivity rate stands at 7.42%. Also, 169.46 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive.

Written By
Vidyashree S
COVID-19

Image: Shutterstock/PTI

pointer
19:47 IST, February 8th 2022
Haryana to open schools for classes 1 to 9 starting February 10

The Haryana government, on February 8, announced that schools for classes 1 to 9 will be reopened from February 10. However, it also clarified that online classes would still continue.

 

pointer
19:27 IST, February 8th 2022
Haryana makes it mandatory for government employees & officers to attend office from Feb 9

Haryana's General Administration Department in an official statement has made it mandatory for government employees and officers to attend the office on a regular basis starting February 9. This decision has been taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases. 

 

pointer
19:11 IST, February 8th 2022
Census 2021 and related field activities postponed until further orders due to COVID-19

The MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament on February 8 that the Census 2021 and related field activities have been postponed until further orders due to COVID-19. "Till now, the Govt has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian citizens at the National level", he said as per ANI. 

 

pointer
18:52 IST, February 8th 2022
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in the last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,891 new COVID-19 cases along with 10,241 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state also saw five deaths taking the overall toll to 14,677, as per PTI. The number of active cases currently stand at 62,395 

pointer
18:38 IST, February 8th 2022
Kerala logs 29,471 new COVID-19 cases, 824 deaths in the last 24 hours

Kerala recorded 29,471 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is higher than the number reported on Monday ( 22,524). The state also reported 824 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 59,939, according to a government release. With 46,393 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 59,79,002, PTI reported. 

pointer
18:38 IST, February 8th 2022
Protection against severe COVID-19 appears to be better maintained by vaccines, study says

According to a study published in The Lancet journal, vaccine-induced protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection wanes within a few months, but protection against severe COVID-19 appears to be better maintained. 

"The bad news is that the protection against infection seems to be diminished by seven months after the second dose of vaccine," said Peter Nordstrom, a professor at Umea University in Sweden.

"The good news, however, is that the protection against a severe infection that leads to hospitalisation or death seems to be better maintained. Vaccination is therefore very wise and important," Nordstrom said as per PTI. 

pointer
17:23 IST, February 8th 2022
Puducherry witnesses a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases

Puducherry witnessed a further drop in the number of daily cases of coronavirus with 186 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday. 186 fresh cases were reported on the same day and the number of active cases stands at 3,428. According to PTI, 444 patients recovered in the last 24 hours although three succumbed to the infection. 

pointer
16:52 IST, February 8th 2022
Jharkhand reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; two deaths in last 24 hrs

Jharkhand logged 280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 2,421. The state also saw two deaths following the overall death toll has climbed to 5,313. Jharkhand had recorded 373 fresh cases and one death on Monday, PTI reported. 

pointer
22:43 IST, February 7th 2022
India administers over 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses by 7 pm on Monday

India has administered 50,48,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses by 7 pm on February 7 taking the total vaccination coverage past 170 crores. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, over 1.52 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries has been administered so far.

 

pointer
22:23 IST, February 7th 2022
Gujarat logs 2,909 new COVID-19 cases; 21 deaths in last 24 hours

Gujarat on Monday reported 2,909 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The state also saw 8,862 recoveries and is left with 38,644 active cases, PTI reported.

pointer
22:00 IST, February 7th 2022
Madhya Pradesh logs 3,945 new COVID-19 cases; two deaths in last 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh reported 3,945 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health department, PTI reported. Moreover, 8,130 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 40,591. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 836 and 391 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours. 

pointer
21:24 IST, February 7th 2022
Mumbai: Only 40 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that only 40 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate has now dropped to 1.19%. With 949 patients being discharged during the day, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Mumbai rose to 1,027,093 as of Monday, leaving the city with 5,139 active cases, as per PTI.

pointer
20:50 IST, February 7th 2022
Delhi's positivity rate stands at 2.62%; case count increased to 18,45,084

With 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more fatalities on Monday, Delhi's positivity rate currently stands at 2.62% as per the Health Department, PTI reported. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,45,084 and the death toll climbed to 25,998. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13, as per PTI.

pointer
20:09 IST, February 7th 2022
Mumbai logs 356 new COVID-19 cases; lowest since December 2021

Mumbai reported 356 new COVID-19 patients as of 6 pm on February 7, which is the lowest count since December 21, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Besides, five deaths were also reported, however, 949 patients recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 10,27,093. The recovery rate stands at 98% and the total number of active cases stands at 5139 with a doubling rate of 760 days.

 

pointer
20:00 IST, February 7th 2022
India's active caseload stands at 11,08,938; over 170 cr vaccine doses administered

India recorded 83,876 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,99,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per PIB's latest data. Active caseload currently stands at 11,08,938 with a daily positivity rate of 7.25%. With over 170 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far, the recovery rate currently is 96.19%. 

 

pointer
19:18 IST, February 7th 2022
Delhi reports 1,151 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in the last 24 hours

Delhi has reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 7,885. Besides, 2,120 recoveries were also reported, however, 15 people lost their lives. 

 

pointer
18:25 IST, February 7th 2022
Kerala reports 22,524 new COVID-19 cases; 14 deaths in the last 24 hours

Kerala has reported 22,524 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government. "113 deaths which were not added due to lack of documents and 733 deaths as per new guidelines of central government", the state government said as ANI.

 

pointer
17:34 IST, February 7th 2022
WB: Government initiates open-air classroom program Paray Shikshalaya for classes 1-7

The West Bengal government has started an open-air classroom program, Paray Shikshalaya (Neighborhood School), for students studying in primary and pre-primary classes. Under this initiative, students from classes 1 to 7 would be taught in clubs and parks selected by the government, ANI reported. 

 

pointer
16:45 IST, February 7th 2022
India crosses 170 crore vaccination mark; Health Minister hails achievement

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that India has crossed the 170 crore vaccination mark. "With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic", he wrote on Twitter.

 

pointer
15:54 IST, February 7th 2022
Ladakh logs 121 new COVID-19 cases; active cases reach 987

Ladakh has reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 26,942 as of February 6. According to health officials, no deaths were reported and the number of active cases in the region stands at 987, PTI  reported. 

pointer
15:25 IST, February 7th 2022
Maha: Thane reports 327 new COVID-19 cases; total count reaches 7,05,753

Maharastra's Thane district logged 327 new COVID-19 cases on February 7, taking the total number of cases to 7,05,753, as per PTI. The coronavirus also claimed the lives of five more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,822.

pointer
14:49 IST, February 7th 2022
Bihar relaxes COVID restrictions

The Bihar government has relaxed COVID norms and has allowed the opening of cinema halls, shops, establishments, shopping malls, and religious places. 

 

pointer
14:23 IST, February 7th 2022
Odisha reports 1,497 new COVID cases today

Odisha recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, while 1,497 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.18 per cent from 3.48 per cent the previous day, a bulletin stated.

pointer
13:51 IST, February 7th 2022
Aadhaar Card not mandatory on CoWIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that one of the nine identity documents including passport, Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter's Card, Ration card can be produced for vaccination.

The apex court took note of the submission and disposed of a plea filed by Siddharthshankar Sharma who claimed that Aadhaar card was being mandatorily insisted upon for administering COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal.

The apex court had on October 1, 2021 issued notice to the Centre on the PIL.

"Pursuant to this court's order dated October 1, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has filed an affidavit which records that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal and one of the nine identity documents can be produced... It is also recorded in the affidavit that a provision has been made for other category of persons who may not have identity cards in their possession like prison inmates, inmates at mental health institutions etc," the bench said.

"Counsel for Union submits that about 87 lakh people without ID cards have been vaccinated. The grievance of the petitioner that he was denied vaccination for non production of Aadhaar card has also been dealt in the affidavit. The Health ministry addressed a letter to Principal Secretary, Health in Maharashtra to take action against the concerned private vaccination centre which denied vaccination to the petitioner despite production of valid passport ID. The grievance of the petitioner is duly met. All concerned authorities to act in accordance with the policy of the government," it said.

pointer
12:22 IST, February 7th 2022
Puducherry reports 190 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Puducherry continued to witness a dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19 as the Union Territory reported 190 fresh infections on Monday taking the overall tally to 1,64,376.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the new cases were identified after examining 1,150 samples. The Director said the active cases count was 3,689 comprising 91 patients in hospitals while the remaining 3,598 patients were in home isolation.

pointer
11:54 IST, February 7th 2022
India's Sputnik Light approval a step forward in bilateral cooperation against COVID: RDIF

India on Sunday authorised the use of  Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, marking a major step forward in bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow in fight against the pandemic, Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dimitriev said in a statement. India joined the ranks with 30 other countries after the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the single-dose Russia-made vaccine for restricted use. As per reports, the RDIF struck a deal with seven Indian pharma companies to manufacture a total of 1 billion Sputnik Light doses for export and use in India.

Read full story here

pointer
11:17 IST, February 7th 2022
COVID-19: Religious places reopen in Bihar's Patna

Religious places reopen in Bihar's Patna as authorities ease restrictions with a decline in COVID-19 cases.

 

pointer
11:12 IST, February 7th 2022
Assam Govt withdraws COVID-related restrictions

"There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15 and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take COVID-19 vaccines", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

pointer
10:32 IST, February 7th 2022
Andaman & Nicobar reports 19 new COVID-19 cases today

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 9,915 as the union territory reported 19 new infections, six more than the previous day, a health department official said on Monday. Altogether 9,587 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

pointer
09:56 IST, February 7th 2022
COVID-19: J&K Govt relaxes night curfew timings, ends weekend lockdown as cases decrease

Amid a consistent dip in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to lift weekend lockdown from the entire valley and further allow a few relaxations in the earlier imposed restrictions. The decision was taken after a detailed review meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) where the overall situation was assessed based on the spread of COVID-19 in J&K focusing on weekly new cases, positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate, vaccination coverage, and the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

Read full story here

Tags: COVID-19, India, Omicron
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND