COVID-19 Updates: Haryana To Open Schools For Classes 1 To 9 Starting February 10

Protection against severe COVID-19 appears to be better maintained by vaccines, study says

According to a study published in The Lancet journal, vaccine-induced protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection wanes within a few months, but protection against severe COVID-19 appears to be better maintained.

"The bad news is that the protection against infection seems to be diminished by seven months after the second dose of vaccine," said Peter Nordstrom, a professor at Umea University in Sweden.

"The good news, however, is that the protection against a severe infection that leads to hospitalisation or death seems to be better maintained. Vaccination is therefore very wise and important," Nordstrom said as per PTI.