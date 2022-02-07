COVID-19 Updates: Haryana To Open Schools For Classes 1 To 9 Starting February 10

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/PTI
The Haryana government, on February 8, announced that schools for classes 1 to 9 will be reopened from February 10. However, it also clarified that online classes would still continue.
#COVID19 | Schools in Haryana will reopen from Feb 10 for classes 1 to 9. Online classes will also continue: State Govt— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022
Haryana's General Administration Department in an official statement has made it mandatory for government employees and officers to attend the office on a regular basis starting February 9. This decision has been taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases.
#COVID19 | Haryana govt has decided that all government employees/officers shall attend office on regular basis with effect from Feb 9, 2022, reads the official statement pic.twitter.com/OWfhAIZ4D5— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022
The MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament on February 8 that the Census 2021 and related field activities have been postponed until further orders due to COVID-19. "Till now, the Govt has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian citizens at the National level", he said as per ANI.
Due to outbreak of Covid19, the conduct of Census 2021 & related field activities have been postponed until further orders. Till now, the Govt has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian citizens at the National level: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Parliament— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022
Andhra Pradesh reported 1,891 new COVID-19 cases along with 10,241 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state also saw five deaths taking the overall toll to 14,677, as per PTI. The number of active cases currently stand at 62,395
Kerala recorded 29,471 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is higher than the number reported on Monday ( 22,524). The state also reported 824 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 59,939, according to a government release. With 46,393 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 59,79,002, PTI reported.
According to a study published in The Lancet journal, vaccine-induced protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection wanes within a few months, but protection against severe COVID-19 appears to be better maintained.
"The bad news is that the protection against infection seems to be diminished by seven months after the second dose of vaccine," said Peter Nordstrom, a professor at Umea University in Sweden.
"The good news, however, is that the protection against a severe infection that leads to hospitalisation or death seems to be better maintained. Vaccination is therefore very wise and important," Nordstrom said as per PTI.
Puducherry witnessed a further drop in the number of daily cases of coronavirus with 186 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday. 186 fresh cases were reported on the same day and the number of active cases stands at 3,428. According to PTI, 444 patients recovered in the last 24 hours although three succumbed to the infection.
Jharkhand logged 280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 2,421. The state also saw two deaths following the overall death toll has climbed to 5,313. Jharkhand had recorded 373 fresh cases and one death on Monday, PTI reported.
India has administered 50,48,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses by 7 pm on February 7 taking the total vaccination coverage past 170 crores. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, over 1.52 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries has been administered so far.
#COVID19 Vaccination Update - Day 388— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 7, 2022
💠India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 170 Crore landmark milestone
💠More than 50 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm
Read here: https://t.co/oXfoUbwBeW #IndiaFightsCorona
Gujarat on Monday reported 2,909 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The state also saw 8,862 recoveries and is left with 38,644 active cases, PTI reported.
Madhya Pradesh reported 3,945 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health department, PTI reported. Moreover, 8,130 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 40,591. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 836 and 391 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that only 40 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate has now dropped to 1.19%. With 949 patients being discharged during the day, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Mumbai rose to 1,027,093 as of Monday, leaving the city with 5,139 active cases, as per PTI.
With 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more fatalities on Monday, Delhi's positivity rate currently stands at 2.62% as per the Health Department, PTI reported. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,45,084 and the death toll climbed to 25,998. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13, as per PTI.
Mumbai reported 356 new COVID-19 patients as of 6 pm on February 7, which is the lowest count since December 21, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Besides, five deaths were also reported, however, 949 patients recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 10,27,093. The recovery rate stands at 98% and the total number of active cases stands at 5139 with a doubling rate of 760 days.
At 356, Mumbai sees lowest COVID-19 cases after December 21, 2021; five die: civic body— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2022
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 7, 2022
7th February, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 356
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 949
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,27,093
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 5139
Doubling Rate -760 Days
Growth Rate (31Jan - 6Feb)- 0.09%#NaToCorona
India recorded 83,876 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,99,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per PIB's latest data. Active caseload currently stands at 11,08,938 with a daily positivity rate of 7.25%. With over 170 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far, the recovery rate currently is 96.19%.
PIB’S BULLETIN ON #COVID19— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 7, 2022
💠Over 170 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive
💠India's Active caseload currently stands at 11,08,938
💠Active cases stand at 2.62%
Details: https://t.co/XCv0CUXEj8 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eMzY1U7C38
Delhi has reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 7,885. Besides, 2,120 recoveries were also reported, however, 15 people lost their lives.
COVID19 | Delhi reports 1,151 new cases, 15 fatalities and 2,120 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active cases stand at 7,885 pic.twitter.com/jAGhM8r1bj— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022
Kerala has reported 22,524 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government. "113 deaths which were not added due to lack of documents and 733 deaths as per new guidelines of central government", the state government said as ANI.
Kerala reports 22,524 new #COVID19 cases, 49,586 recoveries & 14 deaths in last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022
113 deaths which were not added due to lack of documents and 733 deaths as per new guidelines of central government: State Government
The West Bengal government has started an open-air classroom program, Paray Shikshalaya (Neighborhood School), for students studying in primary and pre-primary classes. Under this initiative, students from classes 1 to 7 would be taught in clubs and parks selected by the government, ANI reported.
West Bengal govt starts open-air classroom 'Paray Shikshalaya' in view of COVID pandemic https://t.co/ytBfvk13s3— Republic (@republic) February 7, 2022
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that India has crossed the 170 crore vaccination mark. "With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic", he wrote on Twitter.
विश्व के सबसे बड़े टीकाकरण अभियान ने पार किया 170 करोड़ का आँकड़ा।— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 7, 2022
India is moving forward with great strength & vigour in its fight against #COVID19.
With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/k5uhj4ip6q
Ladakh has reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 26,942 as of February 6. According to health officials, no deaths were reported and the number of active cases in the region stands at 987, PTI reported.
Maharastra's Thane district logged 327 new COVID-19 cases on February 7, taking the total number of cases to 7,05,753, as per PTI. The coronavirus also claimed the lives of five more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,822.
The Bihar government has relaxed COVID norms and has allowed the opening of cinema halls, shops, establishments, shopping malls, and religious places.
Bihar relaxes COVID19 norms; cinema halls allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022
Visuals from Patna pic.twitter.com/HZ5YTwNRCf
Odisha recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, while 1,497 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.18 per cent from 3.48 per cent the previous day, a bulletin stated.
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that one of the nine identity documents including passport, Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter's Card, Ration card can be produced for vaccination.
The apex court took note of the submission and disposed of a plea filed by Siddharthshankar Sharma who claimed that Aadhaar card was being mandatorily insisted upon for administering COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal.
The apex court had on October 1, 2021 issued notice to the Centre on the PIL.
"Pursuant to this court's order dated October 1, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has filed an affidavit which records that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal and one of the nine identity documents can be produced... It is also recorded in the affidavit that a provision has been made for other category of persons who may not have identity cards in their possession like prison inmates, inmates at mental health institutions etc," the bench said.
"Counsel for Union submits that about 87 lakh people without ID cards have been vaccinated. The grievance of the petitioner that he was denied vaccination for non production of Aadhaar card has also been dealt in the affidavit. The Health ministry addressed a letter to Principal Secretary, Health in Maharashtra to take action against the concerned private vaccination centre which denied vaccination to the petitioner despite production of valid passport ID. The grievance of the petitioner is duly met. All concerned authorities to act in accordance with the policy of the government," it said.
Puducherry continued to witness a dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19 as the Union Territory reported 190 fresh infections on Monday taking the overall tally to 1,64,376.
In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the new cases were identified after examining 1,150 samples. The Director said the active cases count was 3,689 comprising 91 patients in hospitals while the remaining 3,598 patients were in home isolation.
India on Sunday authorised the use of Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, marking a major step forward in bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow in fight against the pandemic, Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dimitriev said in a statement. India joined the ranks with 30 other countries after the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the single-dose Russia-made vaccine for restricted use. As per reports, the RDIF struck a deal with seven Indian pharma companies to manufacture a total of 1 billion Sputnik Light doses for export and use in India.
Read full story here
Religious places reopen in Bihar's Patna as authorities ease restrictions with a decline in COVID-19 cases.
Bihar | Religious places reopen in Patna, as authorities ease restrictions with a decline in #COVID19 cases. Visuals from Mahavir Mandir— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022
Entry without masks is not permitted; people have to follow COVID guidelines. Arrangements of sanitizers have been made: Brahmadev Das, priest pic.twitter.com/qdApSs3jaK
"There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15 and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take COVID-19 vaccines", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 9,915 as the union territory reported 19 new infections, six more than the previous day, a health department official said on Monday. Altogether 9,587 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.
Amid a consistent dip in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to lift weekend lockdown from the entire valley and further allow a few relaxations in the earlier imposed restrictions. The decision was taken after a detailed review meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) where the overall situation was assessed based on the spread of COVID-19 in J&K focusing on weekly new cases, positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate, vaccination coverage, and the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.
Read full story here