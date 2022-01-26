Coronavirus In India Updates: Punjab Reports 5,136 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

As India continues its COVID vaccination drive, in a recent update, the price of Covishield and Covaxin are likely to get regular market approval from India’s drug regulator-- the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). According to official sources, the COVID vaccine prices will be capped at Rs 275 per dose and an additional amount of Rs 150 will be levied as a service charge.

“The NPPA has been asked to work towards capping the price of the vaccines. The price is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose along with an additional service charge of Rs 150,” an official source said.