Coronavirus In India Updates: Punjab Reports 5,136 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Haryana government has decided to extend the existing COVID-related restrictions till February 10.
Punjab has reported 5,136 fresh COVID cases with 7,238 recoveries and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, a total of 1,206 patients are on oxygen support while 92 critical patients are on ventilator support.
Karnataka has reported 48,905 new cases of COVID-19 with 41,699 recoveries and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,57,909.
Assam has reported 1,951 new COVID-19 cases with 7,365 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 36,063 pic.twitter.com/ldsiCkMb0d
Gujarat has reported 14,781 fresh COVID cases with 20,829 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 1,28,192
Total recoveries: 9,69,234
Death toll: 10,323
Mumbai has reported 1,858 new COVID cases with 1,656 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The caseload of the financial capital of the country went up to 10,40,363, while the death toll rose to 16,569.
Delhi has reported 7,498 fresh COVID cases with 11,164 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Today's positivity rate: 10.59%
Active cases: 38,315 pic.twitter.com/venvWnsy5L
Kerala has reported 49,771 new COVID cases with 34,439 recoveries, and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 3,00,556
Death toll: 52,281 (77 deaths added to COVID death as per Centre's guidelines)
Sikkim has reported 206 new COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 1,928 active cases, while 600 patients have migrated out and 34,586 people have recovered from coronavirus.
Andhra Pradesh has logged 13,618 fresh cases of COVID with 8,687 recoveries and nine deaths in the 24 hours. The latest bulletin said the total active cases climbed to 1,06,318. The gross positive cases now went up to 22,22,573, recoveries to 21,01,685 and deaths 14,570, the bulletin said.
As India continues its COVID vaccination drive, in a recent update, the price of Covishield and Covaxin are likely to get regular market approval from India’s drug regulator-- the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). According to official sources, the COVID vaccine prices will be capped at Rs 275 per dose and an additional amount of Rs 150 will be levied as a service charge.
“The NPPA has been asked to work towards capping the price of the vaccines. The price is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose along with an additional service charge of Rs 150,” an official source said.
Meghalaya has recorded 392 new COVID-19 cases with 254 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. Health Services Director Dr Aman War said, the state currently has 2,494 active COVID-19 cases, while 85,556 people have recovered from the disease.
"We are now facing the 3rd wave of COVID-19. We should handle this situation with total seriousness and negligence has no room now. We must continue to observe the SMS mantra of - Social Distancing, Masking and Sanitization for the sake of everybody's health," Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot said.
In the latest development in the COVID-19 study, doctors have uncovered an "antibody signature" which would help them to identify patients who are most likely to develop long COVID, a medical condition in which the disease's devastating effects can last for months. Scientists at the University Hospital Zurich examined blood samples from patients who have suffered from COVID-19 disease and discovered that the patients who have acquired long COVID had lower levels of specific antibodies than those who recovered quickly.
In a surprising discovery, the Norwegian experts disclosed that the researchers of Akershus University Hospital found antibodies against COVID-19 dating back to December 2019, a month before the first case was discovered in Europe, as per the reports of Sputnik. On January 27, 2020, the first European case was discovered. Officially, the virus did not infiltrate Norway until February 24 of that year. The discovery occurred within the same time period as the first proven case in China.
After BTS, some of the members of the band The Boyz have also tested positive for COVID-19. After Eric, another artist of the band, Younghoon has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Meanwhile, the other members of the band have got themselves tested and are awaiting the results. IST Entertainment, the company which manages The Boyz, announced Younghoon's COVID-19 diagnosis. In a statement by the agency, as reported by Koreaboo, they shared that they took the PCR test on January 24, and all except Eric, had tested negative.
In his speech marking 73rd Republic Day, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hailed India's COVID-19 fight. He said, 'Despite the pandemic spread, the nation has displayed tremendous resilience and capability, scope of synergy and leadership in every sphere and our spirit of patriotism and pride in our march towards the pinnacle of prosperity and power are boundless'.
The United States on Tuesday, January 25, advised its citizens to postpone any trip to India amid concerns over COVID-19 cases in the country. The US State Department's latest travel advisory also encouraged people to exercise utmost caution in India owing to crime and terrorism. The new recommendation was issued after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Level-3 Travel Health Notice for India citing a high level of COVID-19 cases in the country. "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine," the State Department said in a statement as per PTI.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,25,268 on Wednesday as 7,416 people tested positive for the infection, 1,525 or 25.9 per cent more than the previous day, a health bulletin said. At least ten more patients with Coronavirus infection succumbed to the disease which is the highest daily toll in nearly five months. On Tuesday, the state had reported 5,891 cases and 7 deaths.
Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported 526 new COVID-19 cases, 142 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 60,598, a senior official said here. The state had recorded 668 cases on Tuesday, the official said, according to PTI. State's COVID-19 death toll also increased to 284 after one more person succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
As the world continues to battle the more contagious new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, an eminent Harvard immunologist revealed that COVID-19 cannot be "completely eradicated". Speaking to ANI on the impact of the Omicron strain on the nature of the COVID pandemic, Dr. Shiv Pillai, Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology of Harvard Immunology Graduate Program, said that at a level the virulence of the virus will reduce at some point, making it an endemic in a few years.
As Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe, scientists in South Korea have developed a screening biosensor that can detect COVID-19 variants within half an hour. According to a state-run research institute, its test results are as accurate as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. The highly sensitive and portable biosensor was developed by a team led by Lee Kwan-hyi of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). It will test COVID strains through Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE2), as per Yonhap News Agency. Notably, ACE2 is a virus receptor shared by all COVID-19 variants detected to date.
Despite taking stringent measures to curb the growing spread of COVID-19, several people have fallen prey to the virus. With many Tollywood stars grappling to fight the pandemic, megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has also tested COVID-19 positive. The legendary actor took to Twitter and informed that he is quarantined at his house.
Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home.
I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too.
Can’t wait to see you all back soon!
In India, COVID-19 Active case stands at 22,23,018 while the Daily positivity rate is at 16.16%
Active case: 22,23,018
Daily positivity rate: 16.16%
Total Vaccination : 1,63,58,44,536 pic.twitter.com/hpxnJKfSep
The COVID-19 booster drive in the US is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Just 40 per cent of fully-vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the US has plummeted from a peak of one million (10 lakh) in early December to about 4.9 lakh as of last week.
Also, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Americans are more likely to see the initial vaccinations -- rather than a booster -- as essential.
While the original vaccines offer good protection against severe illness and death due to COVID-19, there is still a risk of breakthrough infections.
Taking to Instagram, Elton John recently informed his fans that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed that his Dallas shows will be postponed.
"The customers are very less, similar to last year, the response isn't much. The market is in a bad condition, probably because of #COVID19," said a shopkeeper, Gautam Das
"The customers are very less, similar to last year, the response isn't much. The market is in a bad condition, probably because of #COVID19," said a shopkeeper, Gautam Das pic.twitter.com/4Qi4TBnK3l
Corona situation is under control, number of hospitalized patients is not increasing so there is no panic situation: Veena George, Kerala Health Minister on COVID19
COVID-19 Active cases in Tamil Nadu currently stands at 2,11,270:
Active cases: 2,11,270 pic.twitter.com/ujptqTJV5C