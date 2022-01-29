Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold 3rd COVID-19 Review Meeting

Quick links:
Image: PTI
New research published in the journal Nature has found lung abnormalities in some patients who contracted COVID causing breathlessness. Researchers noted that the abnormalities found in the lungs of COVID patients could be the main reason behind several people experiencing problems while breathing.
The new COVID study said that the researchers studied at least 36 patients who had COVID and simultaneously developed issues in breathing, The Guardian reported, citing the research. The researchers noted that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may cause microscopic harm to the lungs and informed that the problem is not detected using routine tests.
An elderly COVID-19 patient was killed after fire broke out at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal on Saturday morning, officials said.
The deceased, Sandhya Mondal (60), was admitted to a Covid ward of the hospital, where the blaze erupted around 4 am, they said.
Other patients in the ward were safe as they were moved to another wing in time, hospital sources said.
Hospital authorities doused the blaze before fire brigade personnel arrived, the sources said.
A five-member team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire, Hospital Superintendent Tapas Kumar Ghosh said.
After Chinese scientists raised serious concerns about a newly discovered coronavirus - NeoCov - the World Health Organization (WHO) said it needs extensive research to examine whether the virus poses a threat to humans. While speaking to Russian news agency TASS, on Thursday, a WHO official asserted the recently discovered coronavirus is currently transmitting from animals to animals and added the world health agency is studying whether it poses any threat to humans.
The WHO official said that the virus was recently found among bats in South Africa. As China announced the detection of the new coronavirus in bats, at a time the world continues to reel under dangers from the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, scientists from China's Wuhan said it could be a more contagious and possibly a deadlier strain of coronavirus compared to the earlier detected ones.
"Hon'ble Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra got his COVID test done today. COVID test has come positive. He is healthy and has no symptoms. He has appealed that all the people who came in contact with him should isolate themselves and get their COVID test done.
माननीय राज्यपाल श्री कलराज मिश्र जी ने आज अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया। कोविड टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह स्वस्थ हैं तथा उन्हें कोई लक्षण नहीं है। उन्होंने अपील की है कि उनके संपर्क में आए सभी जन अपने आप को आइसोलेट कर लें एवं अपना कोविड टेस्ट अवश्य करवाएं।— Raj Bhavan Rajasthan (@RajBhavanJaipur) January 29, 2022
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 24,948 new coronavirus cases including 110 Omicron infections and 103 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.
New cases declined by 477 compared to the day before. On Thursday, the state had recorded 25,425 cases besides 42 fatalities.
The caseload on Friday rose to 76,55,554 and death toll reached 1,42,461.
The case fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.
As many as 45,648 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 72,42,649.
As per the latest order issued by the Rajasthan govt, the schools will reopen for classes 10 to 12 on Feb 1, and for classes 6 to 9 on Feb 10, 2022.
Rajasthan schools to reopen from Feb 1 amid decline in COVID cases https://t.co/r2Y52eZMly— Republic (@republic) January 29, 2022
According to a report by BBC, the serial number on Djokovic's COVID test on December 16 appears out of sequence with a sample of tests from Serbia over this period. The report states that Novak Djokovic's lawyers submitted the document to federal court in Australia that included two COVID (PCR) test certificates, one with a positive result on December 16 and one with a negative result on December 22.
Read full story here.
"We'd closed anganawadis in 2nd wave. After that we followed govt's 50% strength guideline to open institutions. Now, we're completely open. Children across dist are healthy,"says Dy Director, women & child development Dept
Karnataka: Classes continue at anganwadis in Shivamogga— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022
"We'd closed anganawadis in 2nd wave. After that we followed govt's 50% strength guideline to open institutions. Now, we're completely open. Children across dist are healthy,"says Dy Director, women & child development Dept pic.twitter.com/DipYpueOwT
"Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," added Maharashtra Deputy CM:
Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time: Maharashtra Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/hzGbi8tfnw— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022
Thane district of Maharashtra reported 1,079 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 6,99,961, while the death of eight patients pushed to toll to 11,759, an official said on Saturday.
These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.
Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,61,552 and the death toll at 3,369, another official said.
The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the US has been climbing since mid-November:
COVID-19: Omicron driving US deaths higher than the delta wave, says study https://t.co/r8WMIUkTUP— Republic (@republic) January 29, 2022
India reports 2,35,532 new #COVID19 cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 20,04,333 (4.91%) Daily positivity rate: 13.39% Total Vaccination : 1,65,04,87,260
India reports 2,35,532 new #COVID19 cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022
Active case: 20,04,333 (4.91%)
Daily positivity rate: 13.39%
Total Vaccination : 1,65,04,87,260 pic.twitter.com/6X0dxg3LjJ
Barricading & checking underway by the Delhi Police, as night curfew continues in the national capital amid #COVID19 crisis. Visuals from Minto Road:
Delhi | Barricading & checking underway by the Delhi Police, as night curfew continues in the national capital amid #COVID19 crisis. Visuals from Minto Road pic.twitter.com/A8hnoS92T5— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to declare COVID-19 an ‘endemic’ by the end of this year 2022, relative to its own data, analysis, and the criteria —whether or not the World Health Organization (WHO) approves, Bangkok Post reported on Friday. Officials held a meeting of the ministry's National Communicable Disease Committee and decided to end the pandemic at their own accord using their own academically acceptable criteria before the year ends.
Read full story here.
COVID-19 Active cases in Mizoram stands at 14,608:
COVID-19 | Mizoram reported 2,143 new cases and 4 deaths. Active cases 14,608 pic.twitter.com/bhZVEipOzK— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022
Taiwan’s Sports Administration made clear Taiwan's Olympic contingent of 15 athletes will not participate in the games scheduled in China between Feb 4 to 20:
Taiwan will not participate in Beijing Olympic 2022 opening ceremonies due to COVID https://t.co/r8aGrSNJ24— Republic (@republic) January 29, 2022
COVID-19 Active cases in Jharkhand are currently at 10,383:
Jharkhand reported 912 new #COVID19 cases, 2,599 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022
Active cases: 10,383 pic.twitter.com/pzBIlnK0n9
West Bengal records 3,805 new #COVID19 cases, 13,767 recoveries, & 34 deaths on Friday; Active cases decreased to 45,729. Positivity rate stands at 6.15%:
West Bengal records 3,805 new #COVID19 cases, 13,767 recoveries, & 34 deaths today; Active cases decreased to 45,729.— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022
Positivity rate stands at 6.15% pic.twitter.com/iFHzOQEEn5
Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both govt and private are allowed to open with effect from February 1:
Govt of Haryana: All cinemas/multiplexes are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity. Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both govt and private are allowed to open with effect from February 1 pic.twitter.com/gS6rRb572f— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022
In the last 24 hours, Assam reported 2,861 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths, and 6,002 recoveries. Active cases 32,013:
Assam reports 2,861 new cases, 21 deaths, and 6,002 recoveries. Active cases 32,013 pic.twitter.com/juLplsrNFU— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022
In the Genome sequencing results, it is found that 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta cases in third wave of COVID19; 90.7% Delta cases in the second wave, stated Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar:
Genome sequencing results | 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta cases in third wave of COVID19; 90.7% Delta cases in the second wave: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/R2oC6pKtwJ— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022