Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold 3rd COVID-19 Review Meeting

After conducting a review meeting on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is all set to hold another significant conference over COVID-19. The Union Health Minister will be conducting a similar meeting with the officials of 5 other states where he will be reviewing the COVID-19 spread in various states in different phases, Saturday’s meeting will be the third such review meeting.

COVID

15:28 IST, January 29th 2022
Abnormality In Lungs Causing Breathlessness In Patients Post COVID: Study

New research published in the journal Nature has found lung abnormalities in some patients who contracted COVID causing breathlessness. Researchers noted that the abnormalities found in the lungs of COVID patients could be the main reason behind several people experiencing problems while breathing.

The new COVID study said that the researchers studied at least 36 patients who had COVID and simultaneously developed issues in breathing, The Guardian reported, citing the research. The researchers noted that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may cause microscopic harm to the lungs and informed that the problem is not detected using routine tests.

14:01 IST, January 29th 2022
COVID-19 Patient Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Bengal Hospital

An elderly COVID-19 patient was killed after fire broke out at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal on Saturday morning, officials said.

The deceased, Sandhya Mondal (60), was admitted to a Covid ward of the hospital, where the blaze erupted around 4 am, they said.

Other patients in the ward were safe as they were moved to another wing in time, hospital sources said.

Hospital authorities doused the blaze before fire brigade personnel arrived, the sources said.

A five-member team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire, Hospital Superintendent Tapas Kumar Ghosh said. 

13:43 IST, January 29th 2022
NeoCov: What Is WHO Saying About Newly Discovered Coronavirus Found In Bats?

After Chinese scientists raised serious concerns about a newly discovered coronavirus - NeoCov - the World Health Organization (WHO) said it needs extensive research to examine whether the virus poses a threat to humans. While speaking to Russian news agency TASS, on Thursday, a WHO official asserted the recently discovered coronavirus is currently transmitting from animals to animals and added the world health agency is studying whether it poses any threat to humans.

The WHO official said that the virus was recently found among bats in South Africa. As China announced the detection of the new coronavirus in bats, at a time the world continues to reel under dangers from the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, scientists from China's Wuhan said it could be a more contagious and possibly a deadlier strain of coronavirus compared to the earlier detected ones. 

13:14 IST, January 29th 2022
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for COVID-19

"Hon'ble Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra got his COVID test done today. COVID test has come positive. He is healthy and has no symptoms. He has appealed that all the people who came in contact with him should isolate themselves and get their COVID test done.

 

13:01 IST, January 29th 2022
Maha records 24,948 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 24,948 new coronavirus cases including 110 Omicron infections and 103 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

New cases declined by 477 compared to the day before. On Thursday, the state had recorded 25,425 cases besides 42 fatalities.

The caseload on Friday rose to 76,55,554 and death toll reached 1,42,461.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.

As many as 45,648 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 72,42,649.

12:09 IST, January 29th 2022
Rajasthan schools to reopen from Feb 1 amid decline in COVID cases

As per the latest order issued by the Rajasthan govt, the schools will reopen for classes 10 to 12 on Feb 1, and for classes 6 to 9 on Feb 10, 2022.

 

11:22 IST, January 29th 2022
Djokovic In trouble as doubts emerge over ‘positive’ COVID test used to enter Australia

According to a report by BBC, the serial number on Djokovic's COVID test on December 16 appears out of sequence with a sample of tests from Serbia over this period. The report states that Novak Djokovic's lawyers submitted the document to federal court in Australia that included two COVID (PCR) test certificates, one with a positive result on December 16 and one with a negative result on December 22. 

10:54 IST, January 29th 2022
Karnataka: Classes continue at anganwadis in Shivamogga

"We'd closed anganawadis in 2nd wave. After that we followed govt's 50% strength guideline to open institutions. Now, we're completely open. Children across dist are healthy,"says Dy Director, women & child development Dept

 

10:36 IST, January 29th 2022
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar briefs on COVID-19 restrictions in Pune

"Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," added Maharashtra Deputy CM:

 

10:03 IST, January 29th 2022
Thane district records 1,079 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Thane district of Maharashtra reported 1,079 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 6,99,961, while the death of eight patients pushed to toll to 11,759, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,61,552 and the death toll at 3,369, another official said.

09:45 IST, January 29th 2022
COVID-19: Omicron driving US deaths higher than the delta wave, says study

The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the US has been climbing since mid-November:

 

09:18 IST, January 29th 2022
India reports 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours

India reports 2,35,532 new #COVID19 cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 20,04,333 (4.91%) Daily positivity rate: 13.39% Total Vaccination : 1,65,04,87,260

 

08:54 IST, January 29th 2022
Watch visuals of barricading & checking by Delhi Police amid COVID-19 spread

Barricading & checking underway by the Delhi Police, as night curfew continues in the national capital amid #COVID19 crisis. Visuals from Minto Road:

 

08:34 IST, January 29th 2022
Thailand okays guidelines to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease: 'it Is no longer severe'

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to declare COVID-19 an ‘endemic’ by the end of this year 2022, relative to its own data, analysis, and the criteria —whether or not the World Health Organization (WHO) approves, Bangkok Post reported on Friday. Officials held a meeting of the ministry's National Communicable Disease Committee and decided to end the pandemic at their own accord using their own academically acceptable criteria before the year ends. 

08:08 IST, January 29th 2022
Mizoram reports 2,143 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths

COVID-19 Active cases in Mizoram stands at 14,608:

 

07:58 IST, January 29th 2022
Taiwan will not participate in Beijing Olympic 2022 opening ceremonies due to COVID

Taiwan’s Sports Administration made clear Taiwan's Olympic contingent of 15 athletes will not participate in the games scheduled in China between  Feb 4 to 20:

 

07:15 IST, January 29th 2022
Jharkhand reports 912 new COVID-19 cases, 2,599 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 Active cases in Jharkhand are currently at 10,383:

 

07:15 IST, January 29th 2022
West Bengal records 3,805 new COVID-19 cases, 13,767 recoveries, & 34 deaths

West Bengal records 3,805 new #COVID19 cases, 13,767 recoveries, & 34 deaths on Friday; Active cases decreased to 45,729. Positivity rate stands at 6.15%:

 

07:15 IST, January 29th 2022
Haryana eases COVID-19 restrictions, cinemas/multiplexes allowed to open with 50% seating capacity

Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both govt and private are allowed to open with effect from February 1:

 

07:15 IST, January 29th 2022
Assam reports 2,861 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths, and 6,002 recoveries

In the last 24 hours, Assam reported 2,861 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths, and 6,002 recoveries. Active cases 32,013:

 

07:15 IST, January 29th 2022
67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta cases in third wave of COVID-19: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

In the Genome sequencing results, it is found that 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta cases in third wave of COVID19; 90.7% Delta cases in the second wave, stated Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar:

 

