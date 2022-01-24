Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 'Pandemic Gradually Sliding To Endemic' Says AIIMS Dr

Quick links:
Image: AP/Pixabay
All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue
In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue pic.twitter.com/cgLdH5wbDX— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2022
