Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 'Pandemic Gradually Sliding To Endemic' Says AIIMS Dr

AIIMS' senior epidemiologist said that the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is gradually sliding into the 'endemic' stage. Dr. Sanjay Rai asserted that on observing the rate of vaccination and natural infection, it can be predicted that "a majority of us will be getting infected." Citing medical studies, Dr. Rai remarked that people who have contracted the virus are "most-protected."

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
COVID-19

Image: AP/Pixabay

pointer
08:00 IST, January 24th 2022
Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31

All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue

 

pointer
08:00 IST, January 24th 2022
pointer
08:00 IST, January 24th 2022
pointer
08:00 IST, January 24th 2022
pointer
08:00 IST, January 24th 2022
Tags: COVID-19, India, Omicron
