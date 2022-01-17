Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 2,58,089 Cases Arrive In 24 Hrs, Omicron Tally At 8,209

India on Sunday completed a year of its vaccination drive against COVID-19. In a span of exactly 365 days, the country has administered the first dose to 90 per cent of the population while 60 per cent has got their second dose too. Not just that, the administration of what is known as the 'precautionary' dose, among the population has also begun with vaccination drive for children as well.

10:46 IST, January 17th 2022
Closure of schools due to COVID is not justified says World Bank Education Director

There is no justification now for keeping schools closed due to COVID and if there are new waves, closing schools should be last resort said World bank director:

 

10:04 IST, January 17th 2022
India to soon get strain-specific COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron

Pune based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine & has also completed the recruitment of phase 3 data. Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is expected to review the data soon: Official sources

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has also developed the mRNA vaccine for the #Omicron variant that will be tested on humans for efficacy & immunogenicity soon: Official sources.

10:00 IST, January 17th 2022
More than 158.12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry also added that over 13.79 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered:

 

09:58 IST, January 17th 2022
Maharashtra: Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to current COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

BMC has said that the marriage registration service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date & time. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option.

 

09:57 IST, January 17th 2022
COVID-19: Pune based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine

Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is expected to review the data soon: Official sources

 

09:54 IST, January 17th 2022
US President Biden to virtually discuss COVID-19 & QUAD with Japanese PM Kishida on Jan 21

In a bid to further deepen bilateral ties, US President Joe Biden will virtually meet with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Friday (Jan 21).

 

09:32 IST, January 17th 2022
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij blames Delhi due to rising COVID cases

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij blamed the high COVID infection rate in 3 districts of State adjoining Delhi on an “uncontrolled” rise in cases in the national capital. Haryana was adversely affected due to its vicinity to Delhi, but there is no need to panic, he added

 

09:25 IST, January 17th 2022
India reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally at 8,209

India's COVID-19 active caseload- 16,56,341

Total recoveries in last 24 hours- 1,51,740

New cases in latest update- 2,58,089

Omicron cases in last 24 hours- 8,209

Fatalities in last 24 hours- 385

 

09:07 IST, January 17th 2022
Devotees celebrate Magh Mela in UP with COVID guidelines

"Surveillance is underway with CCTVs & drone cameras. Fines are being taken from people not following COVID guidelines," says Rajeev N Mishra, SSP Magh Mela:

 

08:49 IST, January 17th 2022
COVID-19: 'No person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wish', Centre tells SC

The Centre on Sunday told the Supreme Court that COVID-19 that no individual can be vaccinated against his/ her wish. The Centre informed that the vaccination guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without consent. The comment came as India continues to struggle with the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. The nation, on Sunday, also completed one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

"It is submitted that the direction and guidelines released by Government of India and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do not envisage any forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of the concerned individual,” the Centre told the apex court. "It is submitted that vaccination for COVID-19 is of larger public interest in view of the ongoing pandemic situation," the affidavit read.

07:54 IST, January 17th 2022
Jharkhand reports 2,776 fresh COVID cases

Jharkhand reported 2,776 fresh COVID cases, 4,114 recoveries, and four death on Sunday:

 

07:54 IST, January 17th 2022
Punjab records 7,396 new COVID-19 cases

Punjab records 7,396 new cases & 13 deaths; Active case tally at 41,250:

 

07:54 IST, January 17th 2022
Assam records 2,709 new COVID-19 cases

2,709 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam with 5 deaths, and 1,223 recoveries reported today. Active cases 19,258:

 

07:54 IST, January 17th 2022
As India completes a year of COVID-19 vaccination drive, here is a recap of the same

India on Sunday completed a year of its vaccination drive against the virus. In a span of exactly 365 days, the country has administered the first dose to 90 per cent of the population while 60 per cent has got their second dose too. Not just that, the administration of what is known as the 'precautionary' dose, among the population has also begun. 

Read full report here

07:54 IST, January 17th 2022
COVID-19: travellers coming from UAE in Mumbai to be exempted from home quarantine, RT-PCR

In a recent update to COVID restrictions in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a statement that all international passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in the city are now exempted from the compulsory seven-day home quarantine. It is further learnt that even the RT-PCR test is not mandatory on arrival. 

 

07:54 IST, January 17th 2022
Scientists warn Omicron not last of COVID variants, new strain may hit soon: Report

According to an AP report, scientists have warned that the Omicron variant of coronavirus won't be the last version. The other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was initially reported from China's Wuhan province will further mutate in the next few months, scientists warned.

Read full report here.

