Pune based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine & has also completed the recruitment of phase 3 data. Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is expected to review the data soon: Official sources

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has also developed the mRNA vaccine for the #Omicron variant that will be tested on humans for efficacy & immunogenicity soon: Official sources.