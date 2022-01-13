Coronavirus In India Live Updates: PM Modi To Chair Review Meeting With CMs Of All States

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Shutterstock
"Seven players have been withdrawn from the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19," informed Badminton World Federation:
"Few days ago we were reporting over 100 cases in a day. Testing protocol has been changed under ICMR guidelines. Focus sample testing is being done," added G North ward’s AMC,Kiran Dighavkar.
"Medical screening is being done at all entry points. Massive arrangements have been done to manage the crowd. Random #COVID19 testing is being done, also set up testing kiosks in the vicinity of the fair," added P Ulaganathan, DM, South 24-Parganas on Ganga Sagar Mela.
"When it comes to land & water-related issues, all political parties have worked together. The state would go ahead with Mekedatu project but for now, we need to take all necessary measure to curb #COVID19," says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai over Congress' Mekedatu Padayatra.
In a positive development, the booster dose of India’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, was found to be efficient to neutralise the newly detected ‘highly mutated’ B.1.1.529- Omicron variant in the latest research. The research also predicted that the inactivated whole virion vaccine had proven to be 100% effective in neutralising the formidable Delta variant of SARS-CoV2. The study further clears all doubts being raised on the efficacy of the vaccine against the Omicron variant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states on Thursday, January 13, to discuss the current COVID-19 related situation. The interaction will take place virtually between PM Modi and the CMs at 4:30 PM. PM Modi had last chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation on January 9. The meeting was attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Chairman of the Railway Board, and other senior officials.