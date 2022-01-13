Coronavirus In India Live Updates: PM Modi To Chair Review Meeting With CMs Of All States

In a positive development, the booster dose of India’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, was found to be efficient to neutralise the newly detected ‘highly mutated’ B.1.1.529- Omicron variant in the latest research. The research also predicted that the inactivated whole virion vaccine had proven to be 100% effective in neutralising the formidable Delta variant of SARS-CoV2. The study further clears all doubts being raised on the efficacy of the vaccine against the Omicron variant.

Read full story here.