Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 2,71,202 Cases Arrive In 24 Hrs, Omicron Tally At 7,743

Image: PTI/Shutterstock
Watch visuals from Tamil Nadu here:
Chief Secretary, Telangana: It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022
Dr. Mansukh Mandviya will be releasing the Commemorative Postal Stamp on COVID-19 vaccine today at 2.00 PM.
India reports 2,71,202 COVID cases (2,369 more than yesterday), 314 deaths, and 1,38,331 recoveries in the last 24 hours:
Active case: 15,50,377
Daily positivity rate: 16.28%)
“Our vaccination drive has shown the power of Team India” tweeted Centre:
Today, as we celebrate one year of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive, we have witnessed what happens when 1.3 billion people come together for a common goal.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. The decision was taken by the ECI after separate virtual meetings on the COVID situation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries as well as the Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Jharkhand reports 3,258 new cases, 3,351 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday:
recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday
"It's a great achievement for India. Indian vaccines are globally used. So this is a great feat to celebrate as Indis has completed over 60% of vaccination coverage," says Dr Kutub Mahmood, Scientific Director, Immunology & Microbiology, PATH, Washington DC, US
125 Omicron infections were reported in the state today, taking the case tally to 1,730:
