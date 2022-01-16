Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 2,71,202 Cases Arrive In 24 Hrs, Omicron Tally At 7,743

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. The decision was taken by the ECI after separate virtual meetings on the COVID situation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries as well as the Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

