Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 2,71,202 Cases Arrive In 24 Hrs, Omicron Tally At 7,743

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
COVID

Image: PTI/Shutterstock

09:49 IST, January 16th 2022
Chennai observes COVID-19 Sunday lockdown amid rise in cases

Watch visuals from Tamil Nadu here:

 

09:48 IST, January 16th 2022
Telangana Government extends the vacation of all educational institutions till January 30, 2022

Chief Secretary, Telangana: It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022

 

09:46 IST, January 16th 2022
Dr. Mansukh Mandviya to release the Commemorative Postal Stamp on COVID-19 vaccine today

Dr. Mansukh Mandviya will be releasing the Commemorative Postal Stamp on COVID-19 vaccine today at 2.00 PM.

09:32 IST, January 16th 2022
India reports 2,71,202 COVID cases in 24 hours

India reports 2,71,202 COVID cases (2,369 more than yesterday), 314 deaths, and 1,38,331 recoveries in the last 24 hours:

 

09:31 IST, January 16th 2022
India celebrates completion of one year of COVID vaccination campaign

“Our vaccination drive has shown the power of Team India” tweeted Centre:

 

09:24 IST, January 16th 2022
India completes one year of Covid vaccination drive today
  • Over 156 Crore Vaccine doses administered. As of date 1563732297. 
  • Over 76 Crore Vaccine doses administered to Women. As of date 761164993
  • Over 65 Core beneficiaries which is more than 70% of adult population are fully vaccinated. As of date 652222484
  • Over 99 crore doses administered in Rural settings in Rural COVID Vaccination centers.  
  • Over 3 lakh 69 thousand vaccine doses administered to Transgender population. 
  •  More than 3 crore Children of age-group 15-17 got their first dose of COVID Vaccine within 10 days of initiation of program. As of date 33102911 dose administered to Children from age group 15-17. 
  •  More than 67 lakh doses administered to people without identity cards.  As of date   6741576.
  •  Over 6 lakh vaccine doses administered to inmates during vaccination session in prison. 
  • More than 11 crore Beneficiaries got vaccinated in Tribal districts. As of date 115091985
  • More than 40 crore vaccine doses administered during Near to Home Covid Vaccination Centres. As of date 3968724 sessions are conducted as NHCVC in which 40,41,46,093 doses administered.
09:24 IST, January 16th 2022
EC extends ban on physical rallies until Jan 22 amid COVID surge

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. The decision was taken by the ECI after separate virtual meetings on the COVID situation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries as well as the Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. 

Read full story here

09:24 IST, January 16th 2022
Jharkhand reports 3,258 new cases, 3,351 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday

Jharkhand reports 3,258 new cases, 3,351 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday:

 

09:24 IST, January 16th 2022
US health official hails India's COVID-19 vaccination campaign

"It's a great achievement for India. Indian vaccines are globally used. So this is a great feat to celebrate as Indis has completed over 60% of vaccination coverage," says Dr Kutub Mahmood, Scientific Director, Immunology & Microbiology, PATH, Washington DC, US

 

09:24 IST, January 16th 2022
Maharashtra: 42,462 new COVID-19 cases & 23 deaths reported on Saturday

125 Omicron infections were reported in the state today, taking the case tally to 1,730:

 

