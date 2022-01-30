Coronavirus In India Updates: Mumbai Reports 1,160 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Quick links:
Assam has reported 910 new COVID-19 cases with 7,230 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Gujarat on Sunday reported 9,395 COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 11,53,980, while 30 deaths took the toll to 10,438, an official said.
The discharge of 16,066 people from hospitals increased the recovery count to 10,52,222, leaving the state with an active tally of 91,230, he said.
The Election Commission on Sunday confirmed that the poll conducting body will hold a review meeting on Jan 31, Monday to deliberate on the extension or suspension of the currently placed ban on holding physical political rallies and roadshows in view of the COVID-19 surge.
The meeting will be held virtually at around 11 am on Monday. Chief Electoral Officers and Health Secretaries of the poll-bound states- UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are likely to attend the meeting. The poll body will take the COVID-19 situation in the respective states into consideration before making any decision.
Karnataka on Sunday reported 28,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 fatalities, taking the tally to 37,85,295, and the death toll to 38,942. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 2,51,084.
There were 29,244 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,95,239, a health bulletin said.
Delhi has reported 3,674 new COVID cases with 6,954 recoveries and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 4,615 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,32,875, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,659, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 1,401 were from the Jammu division and 3,214 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.
Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 889, followed by 826 in Jammu district.
COVID-19 cases in Kerala continued to rise with the southern state reporting 51,570 new infections on Sunday taking the total number of affected people to 59,83,515.
The state has reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 53,666, the state health department said.
The state has tested 1,03,366 samples in the last 24 hours, a release issued by the health department said.
Mumbai has reported 1,160 new COVID-19 cases with 2,530 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
"India as of now hasn't seen this new variant (NeoCov). We're careful as the virus is continuously changing, new variants, mutants are emerging; taking precautions to be more vigilant about such cases", said Dr S Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, Delhi
Andhra Pradesh registered 10,310 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.
In 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, 9,692 infected people had recovered while 12 more succumbed in the state, according to the latest bulletin.
The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 22,70,491 positives, 21,39,854 recoveries and 14,606 deaths till date.
The active caseload is now 1,16,031, the bulletin said.
West Bengal BJP to meet State Election Commission tomorrow (Jan 31) demanding that the elections for four municipalities (in the second phase) be postponed by 4 weeks in wake of COVID situation.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases as the union territory reported 53 new infections, 13 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 9,743, a health department official said on Sunday.
The archipelago now has 449 active COVID-19 cases while 9,165 people have recovered from the disease including 79 in the last 24 hours, the official said.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
As India completed two years since the outbreak of COVID-19, vaccines and following COVID Appropriate Behaviour remain the most effective weapons against the deadly virus. Though a number of drugs and other methods have been tried, no definitive treatment has emerged as yet.
The country saw its first case of COVID-19 on January 30, 2020, when a third-year medical student from Wuhan University tested positive. She had returned home following the semester holidays. Since then, India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19, though the line of treatment has remained the same throughout.
Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 379 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 326 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Sunday.
The fresh cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 61,953, he said.
Altogether, 58,524 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate currently is 94.46 per cent, he said.
One person died of coronavirus in Ladakh, while 227 fresh cases pushed the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 25,763, officials said on Sunday.
The new death was reported from Leh district on Saturday, taking the overall death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic to 224, the officials said.
They said a total of 1,144 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and 227 of them returned positive. They included 134 in Leh and 93 in Kargil.
The officials said 249 Coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and 11 others in Kargil, taking the number of cured patients in Ladakh to 24,278.
There are 1,261 active cases with 854 in Leh and 407 in Kargil, the officials said.
Odisha reported 19 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, the highest in nearly five months, pushing the toll to 8,594, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 12,45,911 with 4,843 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.
Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, registered 1,023 new infections and five deaths.
Odisha had logged 4,842 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday.
The coastal state now has 53,090 active cases, and 11,84,174 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 10,267 since Saturday, the bulletin said.
It tested 62,858 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours at a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent.
Puducherry registered a rise in the number of daily cases of coronavirus with as many as 923 people testing positive for the virus on Sunday.
Puducherry and other three outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam together recorded the new cases, which were identified at the end of examination of 3,177 samples.
With this, the overall caseload in the union territory reached 1,60,747.
While Puducherry region alone accounted for 650 fresh cases out of the total 923 cases Karaikal reported 186, Yanam 72 and Mahe 15.
The number of fresh cases logged on Saturday was 855.
Five more people succumbed to the infection during last twenty-four hours, taking the toll to 1,928, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.
The deceased were in the age group of 50 years and 85 years and included two women.
Punjab on Saturday reported 31 deaths and 3,325 fresh COVID cases, a daily bulletin said.
With the latest addition, the overall infection tally rose to 7,38,405, it said.
The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdsapur and Mansa.
So far, 17,190 have lost their lives to COVID in the state.
The number of active cases in the state stood at 29,466.
Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 605 cases, followed by Ludhiana and Amritsar, which reported 387 and 301 cases, respectively.
A total of 1,107 patients are on oxygen support while 99 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.
A total of 6,805 people recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the number of overall recoveries to 6,91,749, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 321 COVID cases, taking the total count to 88,703.
With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,115.
The number of active cases in the city was 3,819 while the number of recoveries was 83,769.
Amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has completed two years since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country and during this time, it has not just battled the virus but also its mutated variants, even as uncertainty continues to surround the expected course of the pandemic.
It was on January 30, 2020 when a third-year medical student from Wuhan university tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the country's first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays.
Since then, India has battled three waves of COVID-19 and its seven mutated variants, many of which turned out to be lethal.
Till now, India has reported 4,10,92,522 cases and 4,94,091 fatalities due to COVID-19 and its variants.
According to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia INSACOG, there are seven variants of concern that have been identified in the last two years in India Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.3, AY series and Omicron.
Of these, Delta and Omicron variants have been found to be the most dangerous with the former driving the second wave of COVID-19 while the latter is behind the ongoing third wave.
A senior official said out of 1.5 lakh samples sequenced till January 2, variants of concern and interest have been found in 71,428 of them.
Out of the 71,428 samples in which variant of concern and interest was found, 67,700 samples were found in the community while 3,728 were found in travellers and their contacts, the official said.
Also, out of the 71,428 samples, Delta variant was identified in 41,220 samples followed by those found in the AY series of COVID-19 at 17,114.
On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,411 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 10,44,470 and the toll to 16,602.
With 3,547 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,12,921, leaving the metropolis with 12,187 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Actor Kajol on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter Nysa, writing that she was too embarrassed to show anyone her red nose, due to cold, like the fictional Rudolph reindeer.
"Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll," she captioned the picture.
"India's active COVID-19 cases decline by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937," shares Health ministry
With the addition of 1,113 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,01,074, an official said on Sunday.
These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.
The virus also claimed the lives of 11 more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,771, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,61,881, while the death toll has reached 3,372, another official said to PTI.
"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has achieved 75% of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible," the Health Minister shared on Twitter.
The "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be declining in the state though in some cities cases are showing an uptick, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.
The state reported 27,971 new coronavirus cases and 61 pandemic-related deaths during the day.
With the count of new daily cases dropping from the peak of 47,000 to about 25,000, "it seems the COVID-19 third wave has come down," Tope told reporters here.
"But some other cities like Pune, Nagpur and parts of rural area are reporting more and more cases,” the minister noted.
Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts were reporting "very high numbers" earlier while Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad are currently reporting more cases, Tope said.
"People are generally getting discharged within seven-eight days even if they have mild symptoms,” he said.
Karnataka Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar on Friday informed that the Omicron is the dominant variant, followed by Delta in the third wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. He said that Omicron was found in 67.5% of samples in the January wave while Delta variant in 26% of samples.
"Which strain is dominating which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7% Delta Third wave: 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta," Sudhakar tweeted.
The data shared by Sudhakar shows that of the 1,853 samples used for genome sequencing during the ongoing third wave (January 2022), 26% were Delta and its sub-lineage, 67.5% were Omicron, 6.6 were ETA, Kappa, and Pango. There were no cases of Alpha and Beta variants.
Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 24,418 to the list of infections and they included four infected returnees from overseas. This pushed the tally to 33,03,702 till date as the State continued to report a decline in new Covid-19 cases.
As many as 46 people succumbed to the contagion in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 37,506 till date, the Health Department said.
Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 27,885 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said. Chennai witnessed 4,508 infected cases followed by Coimbatore 3,309, Tiruppur 1,649, Chengalpet 1,614, Salem 1,264 and Erode 1,198 while the rest were spread across the other districts.
A total of 1,40,979 samples were tested and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,14,87,264, the bulletin said.
Monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday conducted the review meeting with the health ministers of the eight southern states and announced that he will be conducting a similar meeting with the officials of 5 other states on Saturday, January 29. Union Health Ministry is reviewing the COVID-19 spread in various states in different phases, the Saturday’s meeting will be the third such review meeting to be held this week.
Amid the alarming spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the health minister will be taking note of the health and preparedness measures adopted by officials of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh on Saturday at 3 pm. Omicron has become the dominant variant that is currently driving the third COVID wave in the country.