Coronavirus In India Updates: 67,597 Fresh Cases, 1,80,456 Recoveries Reported In 24 Hrs

Daily COVID-19 infections in Karnataka declined to 6,151 on Monday, taking the total positive cases to 39,02,309, according to the health department.

The cumulative fatalities stood at 39,396 as the state reported 49 deaths, the health department said.

The data shared by the department showed that 99,254 tests were conducted today, whereas the state had been conducting over one lakh tests ever since the outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19. The state had reported 8,425 fresh infections on Sunday.