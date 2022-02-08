Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Updates: 67,597 Fresh Cases, 1,80,456 Recoveries Reported In 24 Hrs

India on Monday achieved another vaccination milestone by administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 170 crore people across the country. While informing about the accomplishment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that the country has crossed the 170 crore vaccination mark. The nation reported less than one lakh cases on Monday, as the third wave of COVID-19 started languishing.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Coronavirus

09:16 IST, February 8th 2022
MoS Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu denies having data on dead bodies estimated to have been dumped in river Ganga

The information regarding number of COVID-19 related dead bodies estimated to have been dumped in the river Ganga is not available: MoS Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu to Rajya Sabha, in a written reply

 

09:14 IST, February 8th 2022
India reports 67,597 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries, 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours
  • Active cases: 9,94,891 (2.35%)
  • Death toll: 5,02,874
  • Daily positivity rate: 5.02%
  • Total vaccination: 1,70,21,72,615

 

08:57 IST, February 8th 2022
PM Modi slams Congress over COVID-19 spread during 1st wave

During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP & Uttarakhand: PM Modi

 

07:55 IST, February 8th 2022
Yogi Adityanath, Kejriwal engage in Twitter spat over migrant exodus during 1st COVID wave

The blame game over the migrant exodus during the 1st wave of COVID-19 reignited with Yogi Adityanath and Arvind Kejriwal engaging in a fierce Twitter spat. 

07:28 IST, February 8th 2022
Canada: Truckers protesting against COVID vax mandate hit with $9.8mn lawsuit for honking

A Canadian court has slapped the truckers protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandate with a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit after a group of Ottawa residents sued the demonstrators for honking their horns. According to Sputnik, the court order was granted on Monday and it prevents the truckers from sounding their horns in the city for the next 10 days. However, it does not order them to disperse after more than a week in the capital. 

07:08 IST, February 8th 2022
Mizoram reported 2239 recoveries on 7th February. Active cases at 11,767 and total deaths 623.

 

07:08 IST, February 8th 2022
Karnataka reports 6,151 fresh coronavirus cases, 49 COVID deaths

Daily COVID-19 infections in Karnataka declined to 6,151 on Monday, taking the total positive cases to 39,02,309, according to the health department.

The cumulative fatalities stood at 39,396 as the state reported 49 deaths, the health department said.

The data shared by the department showed that 99,254 tests were conducted today, whereas the state had been conducting over one lakh tests ever since the outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19. The state had reported 8,425 fresh infections on Sunday.

07:08 IST, February 8th 2022
Punjab reports 19 deaths, 652 fresh cases of COVID-19

Nineteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday while 652 fresh coronavirus cases took the state’s infection tally to 7,52,635, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 17,469 people have died from the infection in he state.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala.

The number of active cases was 8,750.

07:08 IST, February 8th 2022
Assam logs 557 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Assam on Monday registered an over two-fold increase in fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, as 557 more people tested positive for the infection, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

It said in a bulletin that 10 more people died due to the virus during the day.

The state's positivity rate decreased to 1.55 per cent as 35,952 samples were tested for COVID-19.

07:08 IST, February 8th 2022
Chhattisgarh records 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, up by 316 from a day ago, taking the tally to 11,40,467, while 14 fresh deaths raised the toll to 13,951, an official said.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 3.46 per cent, down from 4.62 per cent on Sunday, when the state had registered 976 COVID-19 infections on the back of 21,139 tests, he said.

