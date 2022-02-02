Coronavirus In India Updates: WHO Says 'Premature' To Declare Victory Over COVID-19

Quick links:
Out of of 73,24,39,986 COVID-19 tests 17,42,793 were conducted on February 1: Ministry of Health
FDA could extend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech for children aged between 6 months to 5 years by the end of this February:
Mizoram reports 2573 new #COVID19 cases and 3 death in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 Active cases in Jharkhand are at 4,372
In the last 24 hrs, COVID-19 Active cases in Tamil Nadu are 1,88,599
The COVID-19 Active cases in state are 19,461 while Positivity rate is at 4.00%
Active cases 19,461
In the last 24 hours, West Bengal reported 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 5,548 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 22,142 Today's positivity rate: 4.09%
Active cases: 22,142
