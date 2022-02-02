Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Updates: WHO Says 'Premature' To Declare Victory Over COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Tuesday warned that it is “premature” for nations to either declare victory over the COVID-19 pandemic or lift the restrictions to halt the transmission. WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the reporters, "It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory.” He also warned that the virus is continuously evolving.

COVID-19 testing update: A total of 73,24,39,986 tests were conducted up to February 1

Out of of 73,24,39,986 COVID-19 tests 17,42,793 were conducted on February 1: Ministry of Health

 

US: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be available for children under five by end of Feb

FDA could extend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech for children aged between 6 months to 5 years by the end of this February:

 

Mizoram reports 2573 new COVID-19 cases and 3 death in the last 24 hours.

Mizoram reports 2573 new #COVID19 cases and 3 death in the last 24 hours.

 

Jharkhand reported 622 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 recoveries, 2 deaths

In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 Active cases in Jharkhand are at 4,372

 

Tamil Nadu reports 16,096 fresh COVID cases, 25,592 recoveries, 35 deaths

In the last 24 hrs, COVID-19 Active cases in Tamil Nadu are 1,88,599

 

Assam reports 1,486 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and 2,632 recoveries

The COVID-19 Active cases in state are 19,461 while Positivity rate is at 4.00%

 

West Bengal reports 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 5,548 recoveries, and 33 deaths

In the last 24 hours, West Bengal reported 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 5,548 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 22,142 Today's positivity rate: 4.09%

 

