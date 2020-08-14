Coronavirus: India Conducts Record 8.5 Lakh Tests In Single Day; Recovery Rate At 71.17%

In terms of Coronavirus sample testing, India achieved a new milestone of nearly 8.5 lakh tests in a single-day — racing towards its aim of touching 10 lakh tests/day. A record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which takes the number of cumulative tests to 2.76 crores.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its Guidance Note on 'Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19' has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases. The UN body has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population to keep the spread of COVID-19 infections in check.

While the national average is 603 tests/day/million population, with focussed efforts of the Centre and effective implementation by the States/UTs, 34 of them have exceeded this figure, the Union Health Ministry has said. States/UTs are being advised to scale up the testing on a commensurate level with the prevailing positivity.

The top five States in terms of tests/day/million population are — Andhra Pradesh (2,822), Goa (2,166), Kerala (1,233), Tamil Nadu (925), and Odisha (867).

A key component for the successful implementation of the “Test, Track and Treat” strategy has been the continuously expanding network of diagnostic labs across the country. The network as on August 14 consists of 1,451 labs with 958 in the government sector and 493 private labs.

The different types of labs include:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 749 (Govt: 447 + Private 302)

TrueNat based testing labs: 586 (Govt: 478 + Private: 108)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 116 (Govt: 33 + Private: 83)

Recovery rate at 71.17%, CFR 1.95%

Moreover, the Health Ministry said the successful implementation of 'testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently' strategy has ensured a rising Recovery Rate, which now stands at 71.17%. The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients has increased to more than 17.5 lakh (17,51,555).

The recoveries exceed active cases — those under medical supervision — (6,61,595) by nearly 11 lakh (1,089,960).

Effective clinical management through a Standard of Care treatment protocol has further ensured a progressive and sustained decline in the mortality among COVID patients. The Case Fatality Rate is pegged at 1.95% today, maintaining its path of steady decline. India has reported a death toll of 48,040 due to COVID-19, 1,007 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

