Amid Lockdown, Volunteers Of Animal Welfare Group's Feed Animals In Bhubaneswar 

As India continues to remain under a 21-day lockdown to break the transmission chain of the deadly Coronavirus, the stray animals and especially those who depend on humans for food are reportedly starving. However, during these tough times, many organizations have come forward to the rescue of these animals.

Earlier in the day, the People for Animals (PFA) volunteers fed the monkeys in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar. "We feed them every day as during the lockdown no tourists come and the monkeys depend on them for food. I will appeal to all to feed stray animals," a volunteer said.

Earlier on March 23, BJP leader and animal activist Maneka Gandhi had also taken to her official Twitter handle and urged people to feed stray animals and help them survive the lockdown.

I have requested all animal welfare workers to feed the animals during this period of a lockdown. I will be doing the same. Please allow them to do so. If there is any problem, please contact me on 08800067890. pic.twitter.com/P7yvoZCuYJ — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 23, 2020

India sees rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Friday, India has so far reported 724 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, 19 people have so far died. Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 88 new positive Coronavirus cases, which is the highest in a single day.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

