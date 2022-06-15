Coronavirus: MP logs 57 new cases; active count at 393

Bhopal, Jun 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,278 on Wednesday following the detection of 57 new cases, although no fresh fatality was reported, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,739, he said, adding that positivity rate of the state stood at 0.8 per cent.

The COVID-19 recovery count increased by 45 to touch 10,32,146, leaving the state with 393 active cases.

As 6,655 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,94,02,650, he added.

A government release said that 11,97,31,358 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 55,274 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,278, new cases 57, death toll 10,739, recoveries 10,32,146, active cases 393, number of tests so far 2,94,02,650. PTI MAS NP NP

