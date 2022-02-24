Coronavirus: MP logs 668 new cases, three deaths

Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,37,166 on Thursday after detection of 668 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,724 as three patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The state's positivity rate dipped to 0.9 per cent from 1.2 per cent recorded the previous day, he said.

The recovery count stood at 10,21,272 after 1,124 people recuperated during the day.

There are now 5,170 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 122 and 50 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

As 68,697 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 2,76,34,326.

A government release said that 11,35,03,340 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 95,230 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,37,166, new cases 668, death toll 10,724, recoveries 10,21,272, active cases 5,170, number of tests done so far 2,76,34,326. PTI LAL NP NP

