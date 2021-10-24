Coronavirus: MP logs nine new cases, zero death

Bhopal, Oct 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,749 on Sunday with the addition of nine cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523 as no fatality was reported during the day, he said.

Three patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 7,82,141 and leaving the state with 85 active cases.

As 58,518 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state mounted to 1,99,01,016, the official added.

According to an official release, 6,85,63,154 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to eligible people so far, including 17,081 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,749, new cases 9, death toll 10,523 (no change), recoveries 7,82,141, active cases 85, number of tests done so far 1,99,01,016. PTI ADU NP NP

