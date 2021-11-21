Coronavirus: MP Records 17 New Cases, No Death

With the addition 17 cases, the COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,027, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,526 as no fatality due to the infection was reported in the state during the day, he said.

The state's recovery count increased to 7,82,416 after 10 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

There are 85 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now, the official said.

With 52,278 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,13,66,758, he said.

According to an official release, a total of 8,02,25,114 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,24,932 on Sunday alone.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,027, new cases 17, death toll 10,526, recoveries 7,82,416, active cases 85, total tests 2,13,66,758.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)