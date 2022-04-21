Coronavirus: MP reports 15 new cases; active count at 58

Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,281 on Thursday with the detection of 15 new cases, while no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by two to touch 10,30,489, leaving the state with 58 active cases, the official said.

As 7,771 samples examined during the day, the cumulative test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,90,16,563, he added.

A government release said that 11,71,39,501 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 76,078 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,281, new cases 15, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,489, active cases 58, number of tests so far 2,90,16,563. PTI MAS NP NP

