Coronavirus: MP sees 1,328 new cases, six deaths

Bhopal, Feb 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,31,589 on Thursday after the detection of 1,328 new cases, while the death toll grew to 10,709 as six more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

There are 11,535 active cases in the state and the positivity rate remained unchanged at 1.8 per cent.

Since 2,780 people recuperated during the day, the recovery count stood at 10,09,345, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 297 and 101 cases, respectively, in the past 24 hours, he said.

As 70,975 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 2,71,70,763, the official said.

A government release said that 11,27,40,817 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 78,979 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,31,589, new cases 1,328, death toll 10,709, recoveries 10,09,345, active cases 11,535, number of tests so far 2,71,70,763. PTI MAS NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)