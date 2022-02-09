Coronavirus: MP sees 3,226 new cases, five deaths

Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,16,007 on Wednesday with the detection of 3,226 cases, while the death toll increased to 10,673 after five patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

A total of 6,980 people recovered during the day, taking the count of such people in the state to 9,71,950.

There are now 33,384 active cases in the state, the official said.

The positivity rate of Madhya Pradesh marginally came down to 4.5 per cent from 4.6 per cent registered the previous day, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit cities in the state in terms of the spread of the pandemic, registered 574 and 365 cases, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

As 70,675 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,66,01,125, the official said.

A government release said that 11,15,75,223 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,32,745 on Wednesday.

