6 New Coronavirus Cases In Agra, UP CMO Says State Ready; Lists 12 Contact-risk Countries

After the sudden cropping up of 6 Coronavirus cases in Agra, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Dr. Narendra Agarwal, CMO of Uttar Pradesh reassured the people that there was no need to 'panic' and that the state was prepared to handle the epidemic if its spreads.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: How Dangerous Is It? Signs, Symptoms And Treatments Of The Disease

"Our paramedical staff has been trained. We have safety kits in place. I appeal to the people, there is no need to panic. People who have come from certain 12 countries need to take precautions," said the CMO.

The Government on Tuesday decided to extend the screening of passengers to more countries apart from those that were already being screened. These 12 countries are namely- China, Iran, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Nepal, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Hongkong, and Thailand.

Read: Coronavirus: Public Health & Journalism Are Public Goods; Must Follow The Virus, Not Money

"Since January a help desk at the airport has been established in which 6 doctors and 8 paramedical staff. These are constantly keeping a check of all the national, international flights. If a problem is reported then the affected will be shifted to the 70-71 isolation beds we have there."

Read: Pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar Busts Myths Surrounding Coronavirus, Advises Precautions

The CMO also stated that in Lucknow, 5 persons were tested for the possibility of Coronavirus out of which 4 reported negative and 1 person was still awaiting results.

"We have established a control room in Lucknow, KMC Hospital, Lohia, all hospitals have isolation beds ready. 24-hour ambulances are in operation. The most important thing is maintaining hygiene. If someone has a cough and cold please cover your mouth or cough in a cloth. Apart from that use sanitizers. Maintain at least 2 meters distance if you seem to possess symptoms," he added.

The CMO also stated that only those who came from the above mentioned 12 countries or were in contact with people who came from these countries needed to keep themselves in isolation or try and stay at home if possible. Others did not need to panic. He assured that all medical staff in the state was ready.

Read: Coronavirus: Centre Advises Citizens To Refrain From Travelling To Affected Countries