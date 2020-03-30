Mining Giant National Mineral Development Corporation Donates Rs.150 Cr To PM CARES Fund

Contributing to India's fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Navaratna public sector mining company NMDC Ltd on Monday stated that it will contribute Rs 150 crore to the PM CARES Fund. The release by the company claimed that this contribution is one of the biggest ones yet offered by any public sector enterprise for the initiative.

In addition to the Rs.150 crore contribution, the NMDC has already implemented various preventive measures at the headquarters, manufacturing plants and offices to protect all the employees, workers and their families against the spread of COVID-19. The mining firm which operates across various remote locations in the country has also implemented various precautionary measures in villages and hamlets adjacent to its facilities and townships.

"Novel coronavirus is one of the biggest challenges that our country has faced and has been unprecedented in its severity," said Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar.

"We at NMDC have always been at the forefront in times of need for the country. But the biggest need is at this time is to be united and strengthen the government's hands," he added.

NMDC Ltd is the single largest producer of iron ore in India. The firm owns and deals with highly mechanised iron ore mines in states like Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. The firm is considered to be one of the top low-cost producers of iron ore in the world. It also operates the only mechanized diamond mine at Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 1071 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) and at least 29 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and a complete nationwide lockdown till April 14 has been imposed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Meanwhile, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

