Coronavirus News: India Records 15,754 Fresh COVID Cases; 39 Deaths

India saw a single day rise of 15,754 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,14,618, with the active cases increasing to 1,01,830, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,253 with 47 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.23% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58%, the health ministry said.

An increase of 487 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.47%, and weekly at 3.90%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,85,535, while the overall fatality rate has been 1.19%.

According to the ministry, a total of 209.27 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16, the same year.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 39 new fatalities were composed of eight from Delhi, six from Maharashtra,four from Karnataka, three each from Punjab, Rajastha, and West Bengal, two each from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

Image: PTI/Representative

