Coronavirus: No COVID-19 Case, Death Reported In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no case or death was reported in the state, the feat it achieved for the seventh time so far this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally or toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15 and November 13, he said.

With this, the infection count and the death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,718 and 14,145, respectively, while five recoveries during the day took the number of people discharged so far to 11,63,544, he said.

The active caseload in the state is 29 and 20 districts do not have any COVID-19 case, he added.

As 2,036 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in Chhattisgarh reached 1,87,90,382, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,718, new cases (zero), death toll 14,145, recoveries 11,63,544, active cases 29, tests so far 1,87,90,382.

