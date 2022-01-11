Coronavirus In India Live Updates: PM Hails Eligible Group On Taking COVID Precaution Dose

On Monday, Maharashtra’s capital recorded 13,648 fresh COVID cases, which is significantly lesser than the day before by 5,826. As per the state health department, Mumbai’s total number of cases stands at 9,28,220 and the death toll reached 16,411.

In the last 24 hours, five people succumbed to the deadly virus. Around 59,242 individuals were tested in the city in the last 24 hours. With the increasing COVID figures, the city’s positivity rate has climbed to 23%. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 19,474 cases, a little decrease from the 20,318 cases reported on Saturday. Dharavi, a slum area in Mumbai, reported 97 new COVID cases today, January 10, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 943.