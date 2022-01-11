Coronavirus In India Live Updates: PM Hails Eligible Group On Taking COVID Precaution Dose

Quick links:
"The peak numbers are likely to be higher than the second wave. However, we expect that the third wave will be over by mid-March": IIT Kanpur professor Dr Manindra Agrawal
Haryana Government has banned rallies, protests, and other gatherings and the restrictions have been extended to to 8 more districts:
"India began administering Precaution Doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19," said PM Modi in a tweet on Monday night.
Keeping world-renowned sites like Ellora & Ajanta Caves shut will adversely affect the tourism sector in the region. We urged govt to allow such sites to open with 50% capacity, said Jaswant Singh Rajput, president, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation.
With number of active Covid cases crossing 1000 mark in Agra on Monday, the district admin imposed fresh restrictions in the city. Gyms & swimming pools have been closed down. Wearing of mask would be mandatory, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh:
With a surge in coronavirus cases migrant workers and daily wagers fear another round of lockdown that could push the manufacturing industry into a financial crisis, says DS Chawla, president, United Cycle And Parts Manufacturers Association.
On Monday, Maharashtra’s capital recorded 13,648 fresh COVID cases, which is significantly lesser than the day before by 5,826. As per the state health department, Mumbai’s total number of cases stands at 9,28,220 and the death toll reached 16,411.
In the last 24 hours, five people succumbed to the deadly virus. Around 59,242 individuals were tested in the city in the last 24 hours. With the increasing COVID figures, the city’s positivity rate has climbed to 23%. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 19,474 cases, a little decrease from the 20,318 cases reported on Saturday. Dharavi, a slum area in Mumbai, reported 97 new COVID cases today, January 10, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 943.