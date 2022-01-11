Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: PM Hails Eligible Group On Taking COVID Precaution Dose

On Monday, Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai recorded 13,648 fresh COVID cases, which is significantly lesser than the day before by 5,826. On the other hand, states tourism department official has requested the Government to allow sites like Ellora & Ajanta Caves to open with 50% capacity. The Supreme Court restored its earlier order to extend the limitation period till February 28 for filing cases.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Coronavirus

Image: PTI/Pixabay/Representativeimage

pointer
09:15 IST, January 11th 2022
IIT Kanpur professor speaks to Republic on COVID-19 third wave

"The peak numbers are likely to be higher than the second wave. However, we expect that the third wave will be over by mid-March": IIT Kanpur professor Dr Manindra Agrawal

 

pointer
07:44 IST, January 11th 2022
Haryana bans rallies, protests, other gatherings to curb COVID-19 spread

Haryana Government has banned rallies, protests, and other gatherings and the restrictions have been extended to to 8 more districts:

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 11th 2022
'Kudos' says PM Modi to those who got vaccinated with precaution dose against COVID-19

"India began administering Precaution Doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19," said PM Modi in a tweet on Monday night. 

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 11th 2022
COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Tourism department officials urge govt to allow such sites to open with 50% capacity

Keeping world-renowned sites like Ellora & Ajanta Caves shut will adversely affect the tourism sector in the region. We urged govt to allow such sites to open with 50% capacity, said Jaswant Singh Rajput, president, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation. 

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 11th 2022
COVID-19 in UP: Agra district officials impose fresh restrictions as active cases cross 1000 mark

With number of active Covid cases crossing 1000 mark in Agra on Monday, the district admin imposed fresh restrictions in the city. Gyms & swimming pools have been closed down. Wearing of mask would be mandatory, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh:

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 11th 2022
Migrant workers and daily wagers fear another round of COVID-19 lockdown

With a surge in coronavirus cases migrant workers and daily wagers fear another round of lockdown that could push the manufacturing industry into a financial crisis, says DS Chawla, president, United Cycle And Parts Manufacturers Association. 

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 11th 2022
COVID-19 in India: ICMR issues new guidelines for testing

To know who should get tested and who should not as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, tap here.

pointer
07:21 IST, January 11th 2022
Mumbai witnesses decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

On Monday, Maharashtra’s capital recorded 13,648 fresh COVID cases, which is significantly lesser than the day before by 5,826. As per the state health department, Mumbai’s total number of cases stands at 9,28,220 and the death toll reached 16,411.

In the last 24 hours, five people succumbed to the deadly virus. Around 59,242 individuals were tested in the city in the last 24 hours. With the increasing COVID figures, the city’s positivity rate has climbed to 23%. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 19,474 cases, a little decrease from the 20,318 cases reported on Saturday. Dharavi, a slum area in Mumbai, reported 97 new COVID cases today, January 10, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 943.

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Omicron
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND