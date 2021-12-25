Last Updated:

Breaking News Live Updates: Encounter Underway In J&K's Tral; Two Terrorists Neutralized

In the latest, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Government has brought back night curfew curbs while Goa Chief Minister has refrained from any such decision amid COVID-19 variant Omicron threat.

Bhavyata Kagrana
19:06 IST, December 25th 2021
After Asaddundin Owaisi's threat to UP Police, now Navjot Sidhu attacks Punjab police

Navjot Singh Sidhu openly insults the Punjab Police says, "Police will wet their pants".

An undated video clip of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi threatening U.P police of consequences for allegedly oppressing Muslims had gone viral earlier. In the video, Owaisi was heard saying that Uttar Pradesh police will face the wrath of Allah for oppressing the Muslims of the state and that neither PM Modi nor CM Yogi will save them. 

 

18:47 IST, December 25th 2021
Kerala reports one more case of Omicron, total tally now 38

Kerala reports one more case of Omicron from the Kannur district, taking the total tally of the state to 38, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed.

18:09 IST, December 25th 2021
Union Min Narendra S Tomar on Maharashtra govt blaming Centre for farmer suicides

"State govt should do something about it (farmer suicides) instead of blaming. The Centre is working to double farmers' income. State should also take responsibility to stop suicides", said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra S Tomar.

17:54 IST, December 25th 2021
Assam Govt imposes night curfew amid Omicron threat

Assam government announced that a night curfew will be in force from 11.30 PM to 6 AM. The new guideline will be effective from tomorrow, Dec 26, across Assam. It is to be noted that the curfew is not applicable on Dec 31. 

17:28 IST, December 25th 2021
22 farmer unions from Punjab form Samyukt Samaj Morcha to contest state Assembly elections

"A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' is formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. 22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha", informed Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal in Chandigarh. 

17:26 IST, December 25th 2021
BSF foils smuggling bid in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling bid in Punjab. Recovered several packets of heroin.

 

17:15 IST, December 25th 2021
Two more arrested in Ludhiana case

In a major development concerning the Ludhiana court blast, two more are arrested.  An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 6.

 

17:12 IST, December 25th 2021
J&K: 2 terrorists neutralized in Tral encounter

Two terrorists neutralized in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Hardumir Tral area, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed. 

16:54 IST, December 25th 2021
Harbhajan Singh speaks to Republic after announcing retirement from all forms of cricket

Harbhajan Singh speaks to Republic about his memorable moments in his cricket career. He had announced retirement from all forms of competitive cricket on December 24 via a social media post and a video that he shared on his official YouTube channel. 

 

16:33 IST, December 25th 2021
Digvijaya Singh stokes controversy with 'Hinduism vs Hindutva' remark

Digvijaya Singh, infamous for his contentious statements has yet again whisked a controversy over 'Hinduism vs Hindutva'. 

 

16:20 IST, December 25th 2021
J&K: Encounter underway in Tral; two terrorists trapped

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Avantipora, Tral. Two terrorists have been trapped. The joint operation is underway.

 

16:12 IST, December 25th 2021
Nepal PM Deuba likely to visit India in early January

After the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an invitation to Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India, it is now speculated that PM Deuba is expected to visit India in early January next year. As per the reports of ANI, a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Nepali Prime Minister Deuba has been formally invited to visit and that this would be his second trip to another country. The official also stated that he will most likely travel to India in the first few weeks of January in the next year.

15:43 IST, December 25th 2021
Ludhiana Court Blast: Punjab DGP on role of deceased accused

In a massive development in the Ludhiana court blast, Gagandeep Singh, a former policeman who was identified as the one killed in the explosion has been confirmed to be the bomber behind the major explosion in the Ludhiana district court. Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, confirmed the same while speaking to Republic TV. The DGP also said that the deceased suspect was part of organised crime and has possible links with pro-Khalistan groups.

15:33 IST, December 25th 2021
Ludhiana Court Blast: Female constable arrested

In a major development concerning the Ludhiana court blast, a female constable has been arrested who had links to the prime suspect.  An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 6. 

 

15:19 IST, December 25th 2021
Centre to continue support for local production of P&K fertiliser

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a high-level meeting in which it was decided to continue support to the domestic industry for the production of P&K fertilizers, Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry informed.

13:08 IST, December 25th 2021
PM Modi addresses Gurudwara Lakhpat on Gurupurab address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Gurudwara Lakhpat in Gujarat on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Purab. PM Modi talked about the great Sikh Gurus who fought for the country. 

 

12:44 IST, December 25th 2021
Ludhiana Court Blast Case: Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya shares key details

Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya informed that the deceased person, former policeman Gagandeep Singh was carrying the explosion.

 

12:05 IST, December 25th 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the nation on Good Governance Day

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the nation on Good Governance Day from Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. 

Tap here to watch live:

 

12:00 IST, December 25th 2021
Shopian Encounter: Two LeT terrorists gunned down by J&K forces

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists neutralized in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chowgam area of Shopian, informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. 

 

11:04 IST, December 25th 2021
Harish Rawat addresses media after meeting Congress top brass

Yesterday the Congress leader had a meeting with top leadership at Rahul Gandhi's residence. 

Watch Harish Rawat's media briefing here:

 

10:55 IST, December 25th 2021
Union Health Ministry ramps up steps against Omircon rise, to deploy team to 10 identified States

The Union Health Ministry has decided to deploy multi-disciplinary Central teams to 10 identified States some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron & COVID19 cases or a slow vaccination pace.

 

10:30 IST, December 25th 2021
ED releases Nirav Modi's properties worth Rs 1000 crore for auction

ED has released fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's properties worth Rs 1000 crore for auction to recover dues.

 

09:56 IST, December 25th 2021
Shopian encounter: Two terrorists gunned down, arms and ammunition recovered

A day after the Anantnag encounter where a terrorist was gunned down, two more terrorists were eliminated in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

 

09:44 IST, December 25th 2021
COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in India crosses 400 mark, 115 recovered: Union Health Ministry

A total of 415 Omicron cases were reported in 17 States/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 115, informed Union Health Ministry.

09:39 IST, December 25th 2021
Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Centre, argues 'dictatorship was better than present regime.'

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the Centre on Saturday while arguing, 'dictatorship was better than the present regime.'

 

09:06 IST, December 25th 2021
Ludhiana Court blast: Congress MP raises question against Punjab CM Channi, asks to cooperate with Centre

Asking Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to cooperate with Centre, Congress MP Ravneet Bittu has also requested the Chief Minister to not politicise the Ludhiana Court Blast matter. 

"Its not a political fight between Congress and BJP," added Congress MP. 

 

08:43 IST, December 25th 2021
President Kovind, PM Modi, HM Shah to tribute former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

The leaders have reached Rajghat in New Delhi to pay their tributes to the former Prime Minister. 

Watch live:

 

08:33 IST, December 25th 2021
Congress to not declare CM candidate in Punjab polls: Sources

As per sources, Congress will fight the upcoming elections in Punjab under party leadership. 

Read full story here:

 

08:07 IST, December 25th 2021
President Kovind, PM Modi extends Christmas greetings

Both the leaders talked about the teachings provided by Jesus Christ. 

 

08:07 IST, December 25th 2021
Omicron: BMC issues fresh COVID guidelines for travellers arriving from Dubai to Mumbai

Amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), also called BMC, has issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving in Mumbai. According to the statement, all arriving passengers from Dubai need to undergo mandatory seven days of home quarantine.

"There will be no need for an RT-PCR test on arrival. "Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra, other than Mumbai will be transferred by Collection who shall arrange transport for such travellers. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport," the order said.

