Breaking News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Visit To UAE Postponed Amid Omicron Surge In India

PM Narendra Modi visit to the United Arab Emirates has been postponed amid the urge of Omicron cases in India. The visit was scheduled to take place on January 6, 2022.
As per schedule decided by Congress Working Committee, the election process for the post of Congress president will be completed by September: Madhusudan Mistry, president, Congress' Central Election Authority
PM should tell how cash worth Rs 180 crores can be found at the residence of a businessman in UP, despite demonetization? PM should accept that his brainchild demonetization has totally failed & that it has destroyed small-scale industries & jobs: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
"Even if all of Malegaon witnesses turn hostile, does it mean the case is done with when a vehicle was in the name of Sadhvi Pragya,"
"There is fraud going on in the name of investment. We are not against investment, we want only the residents of J&K to buy property here. Their (BJP) decisions indicate J&K is no more a part of India. No one can forcefully rule here," said Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari to ANI.
The Goa government will make it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or carry a COVID-19 negative report to attend parties or enter restaurants in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Sawant said district administrations will issue a notification to this effect by Wednesday evening. He said organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates
Countering Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's hard stance on prohibition, RJD on Wednesday, claimed if Kumar's proclamations were followed the state will remain impoverished. Listing industries, IT parks, tourism, investment, RJD said that Bihar will lose on all of the above because of Nitish Kumar's stance on liquor. RJD told citizens, "Support him to promote poverty".
Similarly, RJD spokesperson Ritu Jaiswal countered Nitish's remark that Gandhi Ji had called drinking a 'social evil'. She tweeted, "If Bapu was among us today, he himself would not have liked to come to Bihar after seeing his model of prohibition". RJD youth chief Qari Sohaib shared a picture of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attending a classroom lecture to ascertain the level of education in his state. Comparing Patnaik to Kumar, he said, "Our Sushasan babu is wandering door-to-door in search of liquor".
Fear-mongering on “J&K Land Sale” continues, PDP to hold protest against J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Administration decision on land laws in Jammu at 1 PM.
Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital's doctors continue to stage protests taking to streets and stalling certain medical services on December 29, despite Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's assurance to agitating doctors in regards to NEET-PG counselling. An intensified stir over the delay of the said counselling has caused understaffing at state-run hospitals and crippled health services as doctors have taken to the streets.
While the Faculty Association of Safdarjung Hospital is conducting a meeting over the issue, they have condemned the delay and urged the government to reveal its objectives for expediting NEET-PG counselling, failing which they have threatened a shutdown of all non-emergency services.
Amid speculations of the Election Commission of India (ECI) postponing the upcoming assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has now launched attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party for the same. The Punjab CM on Wednesday said that the two opposition parties were trying to postpone the elections citing the COVID situation as an excuse. He slammed the two parties and said that the Congress party was ready to go into the Punjab polls today if needed.
CM Channi on Wednesday slammed AAP and BJP saying that the leaders of the two parties were using the COVID-19 situation as an excuse to postpone the elections scheduled to take place early next year. The Punjab CM also said that the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal imposed night curfew in the national capital to postpone the elections. He said that the Punjab Congress government is ready to take on the polls any day. The Punjab CM, while addressing the public in the state, also mentioned that the postponing of elections means a lot of problems including the loss of money spent for the same.
There can be a decision on increasing more restrictions soon. Opinion of Task Force will be taken into account. CM will take final decision: Health Minister Rajesh Tope
"There is no death as of now due to Omicron and all are asymptomatic. Out of 167 patients, 91 have been discharged. Efforts are being taken. Counselling sessions are held during door to door visits. All parties and representatives should come together to make the COVID-19 vaccination drive successful," Rajesh Tope said.
Enforcement Directorate files 7000-page chargesheet in money laundering probe, former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh named as prime accused, the son is also named in the case at hand.
As the world is witnessing a huge surge in cases from the new COVID-19 strain Omicron, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated on Wednesday that the total risk associated with the concerned variation remains "very high". According to WHO's weekly epidemiological update, the worldwide number of new COVID-19 infections has increased by 11% during the period of December 20 to 26 from the previous week.
Referring to the COVID-19 cases spike in the United States and the United Kingdom, WHO update revealed, “Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron has a growth advantage over the Delta with a doubling time of 2-3 days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases are seen in a number of countries, including those where the variant has become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant," ANI reported. Meanwhile, South Africa, where the newest variant was discovered, has seen a decrease in the number of cases, the update added.
"Odisha government has decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from Jan 3. A total of 27,000 schools will reopen with timings from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Students above 15 yrs of age will get vaccinated under govt guidelines," Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told ANI.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department said.
With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, it said.
However, the silver lining was that the state did not record any fresh case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the last 24 hours. The state has so far recorded 167 cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO that is causing worries all over the world.
On Monday, the state had recorded 1,426 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.
The bulletin said 1,098 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,04,831. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.65 per cent.
Maharashtra now has 11,492 active cases of infection.
Mumbai recorded 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise of 70 per cent from a day ago, and one more death, according to a separate bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 1,680 new cases, followed by the Pune region (308), Nashik (67), Nagpur (48), Kolhapur (37), Latur (16), Aurangabad (10) and the Akola region (6), the health department bulletin said.
As the world is witnessing a huge spike in infections from the new COVID-19 strain Omicron particularly in Europe and the US, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned that the new variant could lead to overwhelming healthcare systems. Speaking to The Guardian, WHO Europe COVID incident manager, Catherine Smallwood informed that even though preliminary findings suggested that Omicron could render milder infections, it would still result in a large number of hospitalisations. It is to mention that the warning comes as London on Tuesday recorded a 53% rise in hospital admissions.
"A rapid growth of Omicron... Even if combined with slightly milder disease, will still result in a large number of hospitalizations, particularly among unvaccinated groups and cause widespread destruction to health systems and other critical services," said Catherine Smallwood, WHO Europe COVID incident manager, as quoted by The Guardian.
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the possibility of holding a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin early next year. “We’ll see,” Biden said in response to a question about a possible meeting with his Russian counterpart on January 10, according to the White House. If the meeting does take place, the two leaders are expected to hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine.
According to the White House, the January 10 meeting would take place days before a reported Russia-NATO meeting on January 12 and a Russia-Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13. It is to mention that earlier this month, following a virtual meeting with Biden, Putin had said that he and his American counterpart will have to meet again, possibly in a video format. During the two-hour virtual talks, the two leaders had discussed Ukraine tensions and other disputes but did not make any breakthroughs.
Amid COVID-19 and Omicron surge, doctors and healthcare experts have warned against complicity in exercising safety norms such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Dr Mohan Nair, the Vice President of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala stated that there is no evidence to suggest that fully vaccinated persons are protected against the new virus. He further cautioned that Omicron, though a variant of SARS-Cov-2, is so highly transmissible that it can be designated as a separate virus, that can lead to another pandemic.
"We are currently in a position in the exact position that we were during the onset of the pandemic. While we know that Omicron is a variant of COVID-19, it can be designated as a new virus altogether because of the extensive mutations. Unless we are very careful, it can definitely lead to another pandemic, especially when we have a festive season and people are getting complacent about social distancing norms. People are trivializing the matter of COVID-19. They don't even go for testing," Dr. Nair told Republic TV.
"However, unfortunately, we don't have evidence to suggest that even vaccinated people are fully protected against the new variant. So we have a situation where even these 'protected people' are at risk. This is why we need to be very careful. We also do not have enough data to suggest that the infection caused by this particular variant is harmless. Hence it is always safe to fear the enemy in the dark. We need to be cautious." the IMA VP added.
"Around 3.30 AM today a suspected IED exploded in front of Gala mal godown, Telipati. The gate of the godown was damaged but there was no casualty. The forensic team has arrived and are investigating the matter," Khailet Lhanghal, Sub-Inspector, Porompat Police Station told ANI.
The latest research from South Africa reveals that the 'highly mutated' COVID-19 Omicron infections may give patients enhanced protection against the Delta strain, further opening the door for Delta to finally be displaced. During the study, researchers from the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) discovered that persons who are infected with Omicron, particularly those who have been vaccinated, develop better protection against Delta and as a result, the research suggests that Omicron may displace Delta, CNBC reported.
The researchers monitored as well as examined 13 patients, 11 of whom were afflicted with the Omicron strain. Seven patients were inoculated, of which three obtained two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and four received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
While conducting the study, the researchers examined how effectively individuals could neutralise Omicron and Delta at the beginning of the study and 14 days after. They discovered that Omicron neutralisation grew 14 times over that time period, whereas Delta neutralisation increased 4.4 times, as per Newsweek.
3 Nigerian nationals were arrested for smuggling MDMA, cocaine, and hash oil
