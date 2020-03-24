Coronavirus Outbreak: Bengaluru Woman Cycles Around City To Help Elderly

Amid the stress that has taken a toll on everyone's daily life, not every person has the grandeur of being at home, in the vicinity of their family. Out of all the people, the situation the world currently is in, it is especially a very difficult time for the elderly people, more for the ones who do not have the luxury of being with their loved ones at the moment. While a situation like this is a matter of great concern, a young woman from Bengaluru, however, has come to the rescue.

Selfless service

Aishwarya S, a 32-year-old hailing from Chennai who works as an IT professional in Bengaluru, has defied all the fears of COVID-19 in an attempt to ease the situation of the elderly people living in the city. The inspiration goes back to her worries regarding her lonely mother back in Chennai, in light of the recent health emergency that has continued to elevate the stress and tension among people. Aishwarya had taken to Twitter to spread the word about the selfless service she was willing to offer.

Anyone has elderly parents living in Bangalore? I am happy to check in on them and maybe run some errands. I am neat. I shower twice. I wash my hands (OFTEN). And I commute by cycle while wearing a mask. I can drop off supplies they need outside their homes. DM me. — Aishwarya S (@Hyper_aice) March 20, 2020

Aishwarya, reportedly, travels around the city in her cycle in an attempt to deliver necessary, important items to the elderly people who are either unable to or advised not to leave their homes pertaining to the situation all over the world. Not only does Aishwarya deliver items and goods, but she also makes herself available for a friendly conversation and quality time with the old people.

Apart from being a great accompaniment, Aishwarya has her health care and hygiene intact. She is a clean, hygienic person who showers twice and washes her hands quite often. Also, she does not leave her house without a mask on her face. Besides these precautionary measures, she also offers to deliver supplies outside homes, preventing physical contact.

Netizens impressed

Aishwarya's tweet has already garnered over 26,000 likes and around 5,200 retweets besides a good deal of comments. The very honest offer made by her is winning hearts all around the country along with many people taking inspiration from the young lady. Netizens left a barrel of good comments, showering love and appreciation for the kind deed.

Salute you,citizen! It's because of Bravehearts as you...that keeps people's faith in humanity from giving way to all negativity,disharmony & evil that lurks amongst the meek & weak! — Darayas Rustom Irani (@IraniDarayas) March 21, 2020

You are the sweetest kid.... thank you for the thought and offer. Do stay safe while you help elders. God bless. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) March 21, 2020

Such a nice soul. This is what we are all made up of.



I hope and pray others too realize the divine in themselves like you have and come out to help.



God bless you. Kudos! — Rahul Sinha 🇮🇳 (@rahulksinha) March 20, 2020

Good Samaritans! ❤️

Bless you, Aishwarya. — Aditi Patwardhan 🇮🇳 (@AditiIndiaFirst) March 21, 2020

I really appreciate your initiative 🙏🏽

My parents live in Bangalore and seeing such tweet makes me less scared staying far from them. — Ash (@ashwinikn) March 20, 2020

