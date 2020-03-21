Coronavirus Outbreak: Maha Govt Announces 63 Cases, Says, 'over 250 Beds For Isolation'

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday. He appealed to the people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "The positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 63. The number of positive cases has increased by 11 within a day. This includes eight people with a travel history and three persons got infected after being in contact with them," Tope said.

"We have more than 250 beds for isolation and over 7,000 ordinary beds at hospitals in the state," Tope added. Meanwhile, the state government issued a circular to restrict or lower the use of air-conditioners to a minimum in government offices, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. Among the 258 are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore. The total figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 231 so far," the ministry said, adding that 23 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died. Delhi has, so far, reported 26 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 63 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 40 cases, which include seven foreign nationals. Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 13 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 19 cases, which include 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported 17 cases, including that of two foreigners. Gujarat has reported seven cases so far.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each. West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab each reported two cases while Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, and Chandigarh reported one case each. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

(With PTI inputs)

