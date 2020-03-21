Coronavirus Outbreak: More Than 250 People To Fly From Rome To India

The Health Ministry of India on March 21 said that at least 262 people including mostly students will fly from Rome to India on March 21. This comes as the nation has already confirmed ar least 283 COVID-19 infections and Italy is considered as one of the most hard-hit countries outside China where the deadly virus had originated in December 2019. Just recently, Italy even crossed China’s death toll and has now reported over 4,000 deaths and at least 47,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The evacuation of Indians from Rome came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that there will be a “Janta Curfew” on March 22 from 7am to 9pm. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also said that 50 per cent of the buses in the national capital will not function while adhering to PM Modi’s demand from state governments to adhere to social distancing. Delhi CM also hinted towards the possibility of Delhi being under lockdown if the situation gets severe. As of now, there have been 25 COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 11,406 lives worldwide as of March 21. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 180 countries and has infected at least 276,179 people. Out of the total infections, 91,952 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

‘Janta Curfew’

PM Modi said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects 217 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services.

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

