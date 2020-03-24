Coronavirus: Pamphlets Distributed In East Delhi To Make People Aware Of Pandemic

Amid increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the District Magistrate of East Delhi on Tuesday appointed civil defence volunteers to distribute sanitisers and pamphlets containing information about COVID-19 to people. The volunteers were stationed at 35-40 points in the area to create awareness about Coronavirus and the necessary precautions to avoid its spread.

"The facilities are being provided to people at a total of 35 to 40 points including Krishna Nagar, Geeta Colony, Nirman Vihar, and other areas of East Delhi. These facilities are not for any particular class, the poor, or the rich. We are here to make all the people aware of the Coronavirus," said Pushp Kumar, volunteer of Delhi Civil Defense Service.

The pamphlets mention the symptoms of Coronavirus and the solution. The pamphlets also carry the contact numbers of the control rooms in Delhi so that the people can seek help if needed.

No new COVID-19 case in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that in the last 40 hours, no new positive case of Coronavirus has been reported in the national capital but cautioned that the numbers may spike anytime. In a video address, Kejriwal said that seven patients of COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged, bringing down active cases to 23.

"In the last 40 hours, no new patient has been tested positive for Coronavirus in Delhi. Of the 30 patients, some patients have recovered and are going home. There are only 23 patients now," CM Kejriwal said, adding, "This is good news but we shouldn't be happy as the fight is still on. The numbers might spike anytime. We should remain alert," the CM added.

The Chief Minister has also said that the government has constituted a five-member committee of doctors to prepare an action plan within 24 hours on possibilities of stage 3 community transmission of Coronavirus. He appealed landlords to provide relief on rent for tenants, asking them to either relax payment deadline or give the option to pay in installments. Kejriwal informed that the government has set up facilities to provide food aid to the poor and homeless at night shelters and asked people to contribute food to such folks.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)