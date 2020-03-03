Paradip Port Trust Takes Precautionary Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In wake of the Coronavirus, Chairman of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Rinkesh Roy on Monday said that the port has taken various precautionary measures. This comes after two cases of Coronavirus was confirmed by the Central government on Monday afternoon. In a press release via the PIB, the government stated that one person have been tested positive in New Delhi, and the other person has been tested positive in Telangana.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Roy apprised about the various steps taken by the port like installation of thermal scanners, setting up of isolation wards and provision of protective equipment.

"PPT is a cargo handling port. We've taken various steps-installed thermal scanners at our exit point, set up isolation ward, pilots moving to the ships&getting them inside are provided with personal protective equipment," Roy said.

Roy also mentioned that daily health reports are being reviewed and there have been no suspected cases so far. Furthermore, he stated that once the port receives fitness at berth, cargo operation will commence. He added that once the ship gets berthed, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's office along with a team of doctors will thermally scan the crew.

Rinkesh Roy: Out of 16 ships currently berthed & another 20 waiting at anchorage to enter the port, only one ship has 2 crew who've come from China after 15th Jan. Once that ship gets berthed the CMO & a team of doctors will thermally scan the crew at the ship itself. https://t.co/HDhMWQspSj — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Rinkesh Roy: We're receiving daily health reports from the ship & there's no suspected case. Once we get fitness at berth, then cargo operations for that ship will start. The only restriction we've put in place is that crew of that ship won't be granted shore leaving permission. — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Globally, more than 3000 people have died, with the epicenter being in China. The virus has infected more than 89,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States of America, Europe, Australia, and many other countries.

Coronavirus outbreak

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released USD 15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

The WHO has called for USD 675 million to fund the fight against coronavirus. There is a window of opportunity to contain the spread of the virus if countries take robust measures to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients, and trace contacts.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “The potential spread of the virus to countries with weaker health systems is one of our biggest concerns. These funds will help support these countries get ready for detecting and isolating cases, protecting their health workers, and treating patients with dignity and appropriate care. This will help us save lives and push back the virus”.

