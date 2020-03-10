Coronavirus: Pune Confirms 2 New Cases, India Tally Spikes To 47

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pune, becoming the first cases from Maharashtra, a civic Health department official said. The two had recently returned from Dubai. Samples of a man and a woman tested positive in the evening, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). With this, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 47.

The duo is admitted in the isolation ward at the civic-run Naidu Hospital and their condition has been reported to be stable. District collector Naval Kishore Ram said the duo had returned to Pune from Dubai on March 1 and went to their home.

"Till March 6, they did not have any problems. On March 8, they approached us after one of them started experiencing mild symptoms. Subsequently, their samples were sent for testing which returned positive on Monday," Ram said, adding that the duo are related to each other.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Wants Travellers To Fill 'Self-reporting Form' At Airport

Officials say they are in touch with others who came in contact with both the patients and are monitoring them so as to make sure they don't contribute to any spread. Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that people who had come in contact with those infected with coronavirus will be tracked and monitored to counter any possible spread for which local, state and federal officials will co-ordinate.

READ | 76 People Who Came In Contact With Fourth Coronavirus Patient In Delhi Advised Home Quarantine

Over 9 lakh persons screened for the virus

According to data released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), as many as 9.41 lakh international passengers from 8,827 flights have been screened for COVID-19 infection as of March 9. Out of these, only 54 passengers have either been referred to hospitals or brought under the IDSP community surveillance. At present, there are 286 doctors, 295 paramedics and 160 nurses stationed at airports across the country for screening purposes.

READ | Coronavirus Scare: Delhi In 'Action Mode', Gears Up To Sensitise Metro Staff & Passengers

WHO declares Coronavirus a 'pandemic'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday has declared COVID-19 a 'pandemic' as the virus continues to spread worldwide. The virus, which has reportedly originated from Wuhan, China, has so far claimed 3,893 lives with 111,862 cases detected worldwide. So far, 43 people have been tested positive in India. However, no deaths have been reported in India yet.

(With PTI inputs) (PTI photo for representation)

READ | Man Kept In Isolation For Suspected Coronavirus Infection In Meghalaya