Coronavirus: Rajasthan Reports 20 Deaths, 9,227 Fresh Cases

Rajasthan recorded 20 coronavirus deaths and 9,227 fresh cases on Thursday, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 9,181 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the 20 deaths, eight took place in Jaipur, two in Jhunjhunu, one each in Alwar, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur and Sikar.

According to the bulletin, the maximum 2,075 cases were reported in Jaipur, 1,192 in Alwar, 719 in Sri Ganganagar, 641 in Jodhpur, 437 in Bhilwara and 386 in Dungarpur.

As many as 16,087 people recovered from the infection in the state on Thursday. At present, 87,268 people are under treatment in the state.

