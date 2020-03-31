Coronavirus Relief-providers Falsely Deemed CAA-NRC Officials In Ahmednagar; Locals Object

Amid coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, people in an area argued with health workers who had come to check possible suspects of the novel virus. As per sources, the people mistook them as officials seeking data for CAA, NRC and NPR.

Speaking to Republic TV, corporator said: "There were arguments between health officials and people. People decided not to give information because they assumed that it was for NPR, NRC. This also happened because the official did not show ID cards. There is a miscommunication between govt and people. Local administration should be involved in the process."

COVID cases in Ahmednagar

Two people were reported to be COVID-19 positive Ahmednagar on Sunday. They are two foreigners - one a national of France and other Ivory Coast, who had come to the city with 12 others as part of their visit to religious places, district officials said. Nine close contacts of these two positive patients have been sent for institutional quarantine and their samples have been dispatched for testing, officials added.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 220 - Mumbai itself has reported over 88 cases.

