Coronavirus Scare: All Schools In Leh To Remain Shut Till March End

Amid the scare of a coronavirus outbreak, authorities in Ladakh's Leh district have ordered the closing of all schools, public-run as well as private, until March 31. In an order released by District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the schools are asked to take this as a "precautionary measure". Earlier only primary schools were closed in the district.

The decision was taken after the death of a person who's medical report is awaited. On Sunday morning, a patient admitted to Sonam Norbu Hospital in Ladakh died under suspicious circumstances, and, there is a possibility that he was infected with Coronavirus, also called COVID-19. 73-year-old Ali Mohammad, who hailed from Yaukuma Chochuk village in Leh, was hospitalised on March 7 after a high fever. He passed away the next morning.

Ladakh Coronavirus Update: Positive Cases: 02

Quarantined: 05

Reports awaited: 06

Viral scare

The action in Leh comes after the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday decided to suspend class work in all primary schools in four districts of the union territory which include Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Bandipora. At least 39 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in India. Meanwhile, the global tally, including that of epicentre China, has crossed one lakh mark with over 3,000 deaths.

(Image credit: PTI)

