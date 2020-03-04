The Debate
Coronavirus Should Be Constantly Monitored Before Tokyo Olympics: Bindra

General News

Refraining from commenting whether Tokyo Olympics should be held as per schedule, Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra on Wednesday said the situation was alarming.

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:

Refraining from commenting whether Tokyo Olympics should be held as per schedule, India's lone Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra on Wednesday said the situation was alarming and needed constant monitoring and evaluation.

'The situation with Coronavirus is alarming'

"See I am not an expert on passing judgement but yes I believe the situation with Coronavirus is alarming and should be constantly monitored. IOC is in constant touch with WHO but there is still time and we are hoping that this virus will not be a problem," Abhinav Bindra told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

The Beijing Olympic gold medalist said the situation had to be constantly monitored as scheduling is a problem with athletes.

"But if an athlete cannot adapt then with or without corona he’s not going to be successful. Its a question of athletes health after all. Olympic qualifiers are being postponed or cancelled which is adversely affecting preparation. I can't comment whether Olympic should go on as per schedule but the situation is fluid and should be constantly monitored and re-evaluated. Athletes are missing out on qualifications but then this is a situation which isn’t in anybody’s hands," he observed.

On Shooting World Cup being held in India, he said, "We need to do what is best for the shooters but if many countries can’t travel to India then a collective call needs to be taken."

