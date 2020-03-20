The Coronavirus Story Every Indian Must Hear: Survivor Details How He Trumped COVID-19

A person who had tested positive for Coronavirus and recovered from the disease by undergoing necessary treatment has narrated his inspiring story to Republic TV. The man, along with his seven family members had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in March and were discharged after 15 days of treatment and isolation.

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy about his treatment and recovery, the survivor said, "On March 2, I and my family tested positive for Coronavirus. We were having dangerous thoughts about the outcome of the disease. It was shocking for all of us. But we were given good treatment. First few days were difficult, but after some time I settled and started thinking positively. The doctors at Safdarjung hospital were very helpful."

The survivor had a travel history to four countries - Italy, Hungary, Amsterdam, and Iceland, where he spent two days each. He departed from India on February 18 and returned on March 1. Upon his return, he came to know that his brother from Delhi, who visited Italy with him, has tested positive for Coronavirus. That's when he underwent the test along with his family.

What is the treatment for Coronavirus?

The survivor said, as there is no vaccine to cure Coronavirus, the patients are isolated to contain the spread. He was given anti-bacterial medicines and tablets that cure swine flu. After being in complete isolation for 14 days, he and his family recovered from the disease, and are absolutely fit.

"We were completely isolated for 14 days. All 7 family members, along with two of my acquaintances have recovered. They are fit and fine. It took me about 15 days to recover from Coronavirus," the survivor told Republic TV.

'Act responsibly, approach doctors'

In his message to all the citizens who are in panic and fear due to COVID-19, he advised that people must act responsibly and not run away from the system. He appreciated all the doctors and health workers who put the effort in taking care of all isolated patients and ensure they recover soon.

"As a responsible citizen, we must support the system that is working for us. Running away from doctors will not help as they are the ones who will treat you. Hats off to the doctors who are working day and night despite fears surrounding COVID-19. They are doing a wonderful job. They tirelessly sanitise themselves every now and then while attending patients."

"We need to fight Coronavirus and learn from countries who have suffered great losses because of individual carelessness.

The survivor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing Janta Curfew on Sunday, adding that the step will be a huge help in containing the spread of Coronavirus.

"If people stay inside for 7 to 10 hours, the virus will die if it does not come in contact with anyone. That is the whole point of Janta Curfew, I really appreciate Prime Minister's initiative," he said.

