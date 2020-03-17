Uttar Pradesh Man Suspected Of Coronavirus Escapes Quarantine, Tracked And Brought Back

In a yet another case, a Coronavirus suspect kept in the isolation ward in Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh escaped from the hospital. He was later tracked and admitted back to the hospital. On Monday evening, the man broke through the duct of his ward hospital and ran away to his residence. Reportedly, he had complained of throat problems and fever and had a recent travel history to Nepal. His samples have been sent for testing the results of which are awaited. Similar incidents of Coronavirus suspects escaping the isolation have been reported across the country.

According to the latest figures of the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, the total number of patients found positive for Coronavirus stands at 13 after 598 samples tested negative. Reports of another 107 samples are awaited.

India has reported its third death on Tuesday due to the virus. As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 125, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are around 182,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 7,171 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

