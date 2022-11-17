Last Updated:

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Logs 62 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

A total of 88 COVID-19 patients got discharged after treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to 35,55,086.

Tamil Nadu recorded 62 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Thursday, taking the total infections so far to 35.93 lakh and the toll to 38,049.

A 58-year-old man from Chennai who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 8, after being admitted on November 7, died at a private hospital due to COVID-19 Pneumonia, septic shock, and chronic kidney disease (CKD), a bulletin from the state health department said.

The active cases declined to 578 from 605 on Wednesday.

