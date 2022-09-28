Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Posts 535 New COVID-19 Cases; Zero Fatalities

Tamil Nadu registered 535 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total caseload to 35.82 lakh while the toll remained unchanged at 38,046 with zero fresh fatalities.

Recoveries grew to 35,38,507 with 509 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 5,498 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai added 104 new cases followed by Chengalpet 54, Coimbatore 43 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Twenty districts reported new cases below 10 while Kallakurichi and Tirupathur reported zero new infections.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,389 active cases and overall 7,90,286 coronavirus cases.

A total of 15,628 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.93 crore, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)