Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Sees 187 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 187 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the tally to 35,91,043 till date, according to the Department of Health.

There were no fatalities today and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a bulletin said here.

As many as 390 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,50,259 and leaving 2,736 active infections.

Chennai saw most of the fresh infections with 49, Chengalpattu 18, Thiruvallur 10, while the remaining districts reported below 10. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Thirupathur recorded nil cases.

Chennai, the State capital, leads among districts with 1,226 active infections and overall 7,92,394 cases.

A total of 9,768 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,97,20,304 done so far, the bulletin said.

