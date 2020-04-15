Coronavirus Toll Touches 300 In J&K; 90 Areas Declared As Red Zones

The Jammu and Kashmir government informed that 22 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 18 from Kashmir division and 04 from Jammu division, have been reported on Wednesday, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 300.

Out of 300 positive cases, 260 are active positive, 36 have recovered and 4 have died. Till date, 56,595 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 7,784 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 270 in hospital quarantine, 260 in hospital isolation and 30,228 under home surveillance. Besides, 18,049 persons have completed their surveillance period of 28 days.

Read: J-K Police Donates Rs 9.47 Crore Towards COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

The district-wise breakup of cases

Moreover, 6 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged on Wednesday- 4 from SKIMS, Soura and 2 from DH Pulwama. 4871 samples have tested as negative till April 15, 2020.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar has 76 positive cases wherein 64 are active positive, 11 recovered and 1 has died. Bandipora has 56 positive cases with 45 active positive, 10 recovered and 1 died. Baramulla has 42 positive cases with 41 active positive, and 1 died.

Kupwara has 25 positive cases and all are active cases; Shopian has 14 positive cases out of which 12 are active positive, 2 recovered; Ganderbal has 13 positive cases which are all active cases, Budgam 11 positive cases of which 8 are active positive and 3 recovered cases; Kulgam has 5 cases which are all active positive; Pulwama 3 positive cases where 2 are active positive and 1 recovered and Anantnag district has 1 positive case which is active positive.

Read: As Modi Govt Announces Covid Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines, Here's What's Allowed And What Isn't

Similarly, Jammu has 26 positive cases of which 23 are active positive and 3 have recovered, Udhampur has 20 positive cases of which 15 are active positive, 4 recovered and 1 died. While, Rajouri has 3 positive cases with 2 active positive, 1 recovered; Samba district has 4 positive cases which are all active positive.

Meanwhile, Kishtwar has only 1 positive case which has recovered. The administration has declared 90 areas across the Union Territory as Red Zones where no movement will be allowed until May 3, 2020.

Restrictions extended in Kulgam till May 3

According to the District Magistrate (DM), Kulgam, the restrictions imposed in the district, as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 144 of CrPC, Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 have been extended up to May 3, 2020.

Read: COVID-19: 50,000 Brick Kiln Workers Stranded In Jammu; Lt Guv Sets Up Economic Task Force

Read: Jammu District Launches E-pass Service For Emergency Movement From 'red Zone'