COVID-19: WB Govt Sets Up Medical Camp To Screen People Coming From B'desh, Nepal, Bhutan

As a precautionary measure during the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, West Bengal government's administration has set up a temporary medical camp at Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) to scan those entering India from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"We are screening all the people who are coming from Bangladesh including the truck drivers, everyone," said a doctor associated with the medical camp operation.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Union Health Ministry had said earlier in the day, "The new cases include one from Delhi with travel history to Italy, one from Jammu with travel history in Iran and one from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who was infected by six persons who were found positive in Agra. The UP patient was found through contact tracing."

43 positive cases in India so far

India has recorded 43 positive cases as of now, of which 40 are active while the three positive cases from Kerala got discharged. Schools from various parts of the country including the national capital have been shut amid the Coronavirus scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also cancelled his participation in Holi festival amid the scare and has urged people to avoid mass gatherings. Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases in India and other countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 4 released an updated travel advisory on the COVD-19. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that universal screening has been started at all international airports in India to detect the virus cases.

The deadly virus, that reportedly started in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 110,041 people claiming over 3,800 lives worldwide. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs)