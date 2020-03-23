COVID-19: RSS Asks Volunteers To Provide Essential Commodities To People During Lockdown

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has asked its workers to volunteer to provide essential commodities to the people during the lockdown. With more than 412 cases being recorded to date, most states have imposed partial or full lockdown. Amidst this crisis, the RSS has stepped up asking its volunteers to spread health awareness about the novel disease along with providing essential services like food, to those in need.

The Centre on Sunday asked State governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country that have reported COVID-19 cases and casualties, and suspend all train services, including Metro and sub-urban services, to contain the disease.

This move was announced by RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi who stated that the outfit had decided to divide all the volunteers into small groups. These groups would then help spread awareness about COVID-19 and provide essential commodities to people belonging to the weaker sections of the society or those who were most in need.

The RSS General Secretary also stated that the volunteers would be getting in touch with the local administration and representatives of the government for the same.

