Corporate Affairs Ministry Raids Companies Providing Fake Directors To Chinese Shell Firms

In a major development, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs officers on Thursday raided the offices of Indian organisations that were providing fake directors to hundreds of Chinese shell companies. According to news agency ANI, 25-30 officers are reportedly carrying out raids in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to a report from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in India, many Chinese companies earlier in March this year were found involved in tax evasions. They were availing fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) from certain firms without actual receipt of goods or services. They were also charging and collecting GST from their customers and not depositing the same.

Some Chinese companies in collusion with Indian companies were also issuing fake invoices to different Chinese firms and companies having Chinese nationals as directors without actual supply of services.

Long list of Chinese companies involved in financial impropriety

In December 2021, the IT department carried out search operations on Chinese smartphone makers and sellers Xiaomi and Oppo and found that both companies had not complied with the regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-tax Act, 1961 for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises. Such lapses make them liable for penalties of up to Rs 1,000 crore, reported ANI.

Some Chinese entities that were even doing good business in India were also deliberately indulged in tax evasion. One of the prominent names of one such company is ByteDance. There are also instances of money laundering by Chinese companies from India. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a crypto-currency trader in this regard in 2020 in connection with an online Chinese betting scam.

Chinese companies also reportedly penetrated into the Indian credit market and exploited the Indian borrowers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Chinese-owned micro-lending apps started operating in India under shady terms.