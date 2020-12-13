'Corporate Sector, Investor Community In Shock': Mohandas Pai Slams Republic CEO's Arrest

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Sunday stated that Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani's arrest could send shockwaves across corporate sectors and industry bodies, remarking how the abuse of law could cause fear in investors, which could, in turn, be disastrous for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"It is totally clear that they are misusing the law. Every CEO in Mumbai and India should be very concerned about what is happening. It is going to have a repercussion in terms of people's confidence. It is very sad that this is happening in such a great state and a great city," said Pai, who is the Chairman of Arin Capital Partners.

"The larger message they have sent is that they are the law, there is no constitution, they will use the police for their own selves. This is a very big disaster for Mumbai and Maharashtra. If you show that you can go after people, cook up a case and arrest them and torture them, with no sanction of law how will investors react? They will be scared. Tomorrow police can come up to their houses cook up cases. We appeal to the courts to come out hard and stop them from abusing the law," stated Pai.

Read: Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani Remanded To Mumbai Police Custody Till Dec 15 After Arrest

Read: 'Attack On Republic Of India': Justice AN Mittal Condemns Vikas Khanchandani's Arrest

Republic CEO sent to 2-day police custody

In a major setback, the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday, remanded Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani to 2-day police custody till December 15, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in the alleged TRP scam case. The Mumbai police had sought 14-day custody of the Republic CEO after his arrest. His anticipatory bail plea hearing was scheduled to be heard on Monday. Republic TV is set to move the Bombay High Court immediately, challenging the city court's order.

#BREAKING | 39 days after Arnab Goswami's arrest from his home. Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani has now been arrested from his home on a Sunday morning. https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/zmVD3oFvLh — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. This comes despite the fact that Vikas Khanchandani has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case.

Read: Petition Filed In MHRC Against Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani's 'indiscriminate Arrest'

Read: Prakash Javadekar Slams Targeting Of Republic TV Amid CEO's Arrest, Cites SC's Criticism