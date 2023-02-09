Corps Commander Visits Forward Areas In J&K, Reviews Operational Preparedness

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) 16th Corps, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, on Wednesday visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of troops.

Lt Gen Jain on Wednesday visited the Narian army establishment in Rajouri, sources said.

In the last two and half weeks, this is the third visit of the commander to the areas of Rajouri and Poonch where the security apparatus was put on high alert following the January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village.

Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, #CorpsCdr @Whiteknight_IA visited Narian & reviewed security situation & operational preparedness of the formation. He complimented all ranks for maint high standards of professionalism & exhorted them to continue with pursuit of excellence.@adgpi@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/niCeow5x66 — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) February 8, 2023

He held a security review meeting and field commanders briefed the GoC about the prevailing security situation in the region, especially in areas of responsibility of the Narian army establishment, the sources said.

Officials informed the GoC about security measures taken especially in view of the present high alert post the Dhangri terror attack.

He also took first hand appraisal of operational preparedness of troops of Narian formation, they said.