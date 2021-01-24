Corrigendum For Incorrect Usage Of Former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao's Picture

This is with reference to the use of a photograph of former Maharashtra Governor Shri Vidyasagar Rao in a news video posted on the Republic World YouTube page under the caption ‘Hyderabad: Complaint filed against TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao for hurting religious sentiments’. The said usage was incorrect. The photograph intended to be used was that of the TRS MLA from Telangana's Koratla assembly constituency, Vidyasagar Rao. The error was inadvertent and is regretted. The news video has since been updated with the correct photograph.