Corrupt People Have Put Chandrababu Naidu In Jail In False Case: Nara Lokesh Tells Arnab

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday (15 September) slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that his father N Chandrababu Naidu, who is also a former chief minister of the state, has been arrested in a false case. Nara Lokesh made the comments in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 300 crore from the Skill Development Corporation, which led to a loss in the state's funds. The TDP supremo is presently lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison after a court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Nara Lokesh claimed that his father had been put in jail in a false case. He also alleged that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh has not been able to prove a money trail in the case.

"Corrupt people have put my father in jail. Jagan Mohan Reddy has 38 cases against him. 10 CBI cases, 7 ED cases and 21 other cases. He has been in jail for 16 months and he is calling my father corrupt - A man who has been in politics for 42 years without any corruption case against him. Under a false case, he is now being sent to jail. CID has not been able to prove that Naidu has received money. Without a money trail, how is this even a case?" he asked.

'Skill Development Project nothing new, multiple states have implemented it:' Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh said that the Skill Development Project is nothing new and many other states have implemented the same project in a similar manner.

"This project was first implemented in 2013 in Gujarat. This is nothing new and multiple states have done it...There was a panel of secretaries that went and saw the project in Gujarat. They had given the report where they stated that after seeing the project, the entire amount of Rs 270 crore available in the PD account of the corporation may be released immediately to retain interest of Siemens in the project," he said.

When asked why the entire money was released in one go, Lokesh said, "We are not questioning a man for being efficient. Two lakh thirteen thousand people have been trained from this project. Eighty thousand people have been placed. Andhra Pradesh, in the report of the Government of India, in terms of state with a maximum supply of employable talent came first in 2016, second in 2017, first in 2018 and second in 2019. The current CM is claiming credit for it."